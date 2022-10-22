Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
23XI Racing adds own punishment to Bubba Wallace
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami after he intentionally wrecked and then shoved Kyle Larson last week in Las Vegas. However, the punishment from NASCAR apparently only pales in comparison to what Wallace’s own team did. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of the 23XI Racing team...
Motorsport Games Sends a Spooky Scheme to Martinsville Speedway
Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the Halloween themed No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 2 PM ET.
Three Toyota Top-10’s in Miami
Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening. Truex was leading on the final caution period when he spun off the nose of a competitor’s car entering his pit stall on pit road. Denny Hamlin (seventh) continued his strong Playoff performance with a top-10 finish. Hamlin has scored seven top-10 finishes in eight Playoff races and heads into Martinsville just five points below the Playoff cut line. Christopher Bell (11th) just missed the top-10 and faces a likely must-win in Martinsville as he is 33 points below the final Championship 4 berth.
RFK Weekly Advance | Martinsville II
RFK is coming off an impressive qualifying effort for both its Ford Mustangs this spring in the eighth race of the season. Chris Buescher advanced to the final round of qualifying and posted the fourth-quickest lap time, while Brad Keselowski qualified ninth. It marked then the first time of 2022...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski's 5th Place Finish Leads Ford at Homestead
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang (FINISHED 5th) “We were solid all day. Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Transcript: Kyle Larson Fronstretch Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. You led all but 68 laps, and for the Miami fans you finally get a win at one of your best racetracks here at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle, I know this was one you wanted bad. This is sort of reminiscent of last year when you guys were so dominant; maybe the best run you've had all year long.
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT MARTINSVILLE: Brandon Jones has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Martinsville Speedway with one win at the track. That win came earlier this year in the spring NXS race at the short-track after an overtime battle for the lead with teammate Ty Gibbs. Jones has finished in the top-10 in all four of the races he has run at the track and has two top-five finishes. Jones has led 44 laps and has an average finish of 5.3.
Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. SMITH AT BRISTOL: Sammy Smith will run his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race of the 2022 season at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Smith has no previous starts at Martinsville and will see his first laps on the track Friday afternoon during practice.
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Martinsville 250
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Josh Berry and Noah Gregson have locked themselves in the final four and Gibbs is 30 points ahead of the cutoff to advance.
Buescher Rebounds for 13th in Homestead
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford. Buescher began the day inside the top-10 as he and teammate Brad Keselowski both advanced to the final round of Saturday’s single-car qualifying. With the eighth-quickest lap on Saturday, Buescher earned his 10th top-10 starting spot of the season.
Kyle Larson plays Playoff spoiler, wins at Homestead
Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form. Larson swept both Stage wins and led 199 of the race’s 267...
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead
No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Earn Thrilling Fourth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “We had a bad fast Huk Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To start 32nd and finish fourth, plus rebound from a slow pit stop, is a pretty good recovery. Our Chevy was pretty tight all day, but were able to free it up and get better and better. We didn’t spend a lot of time in clean air, but I think if we would have got up there a little bit earlier we could have made some adjustments to the Huk Chevy that probably could have helped us pass the next couple of cars. At one point in the final run, I thought we were going to run the top-three cars down. We were making good lap times and gained a couple of tenths on them. At the end of the day we finished fourth. Homestead-Miami Speedway is so much fun. I love coming here.”
Chris Buescher | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Buescher is set for his 15th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has one top-10 (P9), which came in last fall’s race. In that event he drove from the 15th starting spot to his career-best Martinsville finish.
Stewart-Haas Racing: Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead
Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 16th, Finished 8th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Aric Almirola (Started 28th, Finished 21st...
