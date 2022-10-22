Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:48 a.m. EDT
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq's Mosul. BAGHDAD (AP) — Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees, dating back to the Assyrian Empire. A team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, has been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate. The structure was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016. Head of the restoration project said on Wednesday that his team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings. The territory of present-day Iraq was home to some of the earliest cities in the world. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonian and Assyrian once lived.
Trump backs Leavitt in New Hampshire's closely watched congressional race
(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Karoline Leavitt's bid to unseat incumbent New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the nationally watched congressional race. Trump announced that he is backing his former press secretary's campaign for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in the neck-and-neck...
Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was “moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens...
Trump to rally in Iowa ahead of Nov. 8 as he teases 2024
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley, Trump’s organization announced Wednesday. The event, set for Nov. 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa’s conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates. Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump’s future. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said in Robstown, Texas, on Oct. 22.
US urges 'forceful' Myanmar stance as Southeast Asia ministers meet
The United States urged strong action on Myanmar as Southeast Asian ministers prepared to meet Thursday on how to deal with the military-run country ahead of an upcoming summit. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are holding emergency talks Thursday in Jakarta on Myanmar in advance of the November 10-13 ASEAN and East Asia summits in Cambodia.
Branson's God and country tourism draws patriotic Christians
BRANSON, Mo. (RNS) — A night at the Dolly Parton Stampede is a microcosm of life in these polarized United States. For nearly two hours, on a hot August night, a capacity crowd divided by North and South, Red and Blue, tried to outshout the other side, egged on by leaders who referred to the other side by creative, G-rated terms of derision. The tension ramped up as two teams of riders dressed as cowboys and pioneers of the Old West competed to show which side could ride fastest, dodging obstacles and the occasional ring of fire — then breaking into songs or corn-pone jokes, while the audience cheered and devoured Cornish hens, biscuits and corn on the cob by the truckload. ___
Second rail union rejects deal with freight railroads, elevating chance of strike
A second rail union voted against ratifying a tentative agreement with the nation's freight railroads Wednesday, raising chances for a nationwide strike.
Rounds belongs to private investment club that owns 10 Midwestern hotels, disclosure shows
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has disclosed that a portion of his personal assets is held in a private investment club that owns hotel properties throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa. Rounds tops the list for minimum net worth among members of the South Dakota congressional delegation, a...
19 Photos Of The Earth Then Vs. Now That Remind Us Climate Change Is A Real Threat
"I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta Thunberg
Twitter deal appears closer as Elon Musk visits Twitter, calls himself 'Chief Twit'
The billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX posted a clip of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a porcelain sink: “Let that sink in.”
Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands Wednesday in Mahsa Amini's hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to a rights group and verified videos. "The enemy and its media... are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. The social media channel 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran's security forces, said fresh protests flared at universities in Tehran, Mashhad in Iran's northeast, and Ahvaz in the southwest, among others.
