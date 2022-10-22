ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Richmond Fit4Kids receives grant for garden club programs to support healthy eating

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Horticulture students in Greater Richmond Fit4Kids’ programs received a very special treat earlier this week.

Fit4Kids, a nonprofit that develops programs to promote exercise and healthy eating among kids in Richmond-region schools and communities, announced on Oct. 20 that it has received a grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, the local affiliate of Elevance Health Foundation, as part of the latter company’s promise to give $22.8 million in grants for initiatives across the country that focus on healthy eating, nutrition education and providing food security.

Students in Fit4Kids’ garden club programs recently planted cool-season vegetables that they will harvest throughout the fall. The grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will allow the students to receive their own grow bags.

More information about Elevance Health Foundation’s multi-million dollar contribution to ‘food as medicine’ programs can be found here .

Photo: Greater Richmond Fit4Kids / Facebook
