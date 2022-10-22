Read full article on original website
Related
Justine Skye Soars In Chunky Platform Sandals & Ruffled Minidress with Sheer Tights for Bratz’s 21st Birthday Party
Justine Skye pulled out a towering set of Bratz-worthy platforms celebrating the doll line’s collaboration with fashion-favorite brand Cult Gaia — as well as its 21st anniversary. The event was at the legendary Goldstein House in Beverly Hills, Calif., and was co-hosted by Cult Gaia and socialite Anastasia Karanikolaou. Skye looked stunning for the occasion, arriving at the celebration in a navy blue sweater minidress. The piece fell off-the-shoulder and included a small keyhole at the center and ruffled flap that ran along the bust line. She complemented the garment with sheer tights and carried her essentials in a studded black...
Music Legend Carlos Santana Revives His Fashion Footwear Brand
Nine-time Grammy winner Carlos Santana is returning to the shoe industry. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has announced that next month he will relaunch his women’s fashion footwear label, Carlos by Carlos Santana, in partnership with original brand stewards Gary Rich and Rick Gelber. Together they have formed the venture Jubilation LLC, which will oversee the brand. Santana originally debuted his eponymous shoe label in 2001, under license with St. Louis-based footwear giant Brown Shoe Co. (now Caleres). The line became a verified hit, selling in department stores and national retail chains throughout the U.S. and overseas. However, after...
Comments / 0