Nine-time Grammy winner Carlos Santana is returning to the shoe industry. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has announced that next month he will relaunch his women’s fashion footwear label, Carlos by Carlos Santana, in partnership with original brand stewards Gary Rich and Rick Gelber. Together they have formed the venture Jubilation LLC, which will oversee the brand. Santana originally debuted his eponymous shoe label in 2001, under license with St. Louis-based footwear giant Brown Shoe Co. (now Caleres). The line became a verified hit, selling in department stores and national retail chains throughout the U.S. and overseas. However, after...

21 MINUTES AGO