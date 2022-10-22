Read full article on original website
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
foxbangor.com
Bangor police department to create Community Assistance Team
BANGOR — In an effort to minimize interactions between law enforcement and people experiencing a mental health crisis, the city is creating a community assistance team to deal with these issues. Public information officer Jason McAmbley said this would help make the process that much more efficient. “We’re cutting...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
wabi.tv
Two arrested in Millinocket drug bust
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Two Millinocket residents were arrested after a months-long drug trafficking investigation. 50-year old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain were charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. East Millinocket Police says officers conducted a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue Friday and found fentanyl and other...
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
wabi.tv
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
foxbangor.com
Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless
BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
wabi.tv
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 12-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. James A. Maynard, 32, of Belfast, was issued...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
