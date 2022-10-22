Read full article on original website
23XI Racing adds own punishment to Bubba Wallace
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami after he intentionally wrecked and then shoved Kyle Larson last week in Las Vegas. However, the punishment from NASCAR apparently only pales in comparison to what Wallace’s own team did. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of the 23XI Racing team...
Motorsport Games Sends a Spooky Scheme to Martinsville Speedway
Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the Halloween themed No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 2 PM ET.
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Three Toyota Top-10’s in Miami
Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening. Truex was leading on the final caution period when he spun off the nose of a competitor’s car entering his pit stall on pit road. Denny Hamlin (seventh) continued his strong Playoff performance with a top-10 finish. Hamlin has scored seven top-10 finishes in eight Playoff races and heads into Martinsville just five points below the Playoff cut line. Christopher Bell (11th) just missed the top-10 and faces a likely must-win in Martinsville as he is 33 points below the final Championship 4 berth.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski's 5th Place Finish Leads Ford at Homestead
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang (FINISHED 5th) “We were solid all day. Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Doran Racing and Kody Swanson Win Two Series Championships Saturday
“Championship Saturday” was just that for Lebanon, Ohio-based Doran Racing and its driver, Kody Swanson, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Doran-Dyson Racing won the entrant championship in the top division of USAC, Silver Crown, when Swanson finished fourth in that series’ 100-lap season finale and earned an unprecedented seventh driver championship in the series. Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, is the winningest driver in the series’ history.
Transcript: Kyle Larson Fronstretch Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. You led all but 68 laps, and for the Miami fans you finally get a win at one of your best racetracks here at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle, I know this was one you wanted bad. This is sort of reminiscent of last year when you guys were so dominant; maybe the best run you've had all year long.
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Martinsville Speedway
BELL AT MARTINSVILLE: Christopher Bell heads to Martinsville Speedway to make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 0.526-mile track. At the spring race earlier this year Bell started seventh and by lap three was up to fifth. Bell started stage two second, but the handling worsened over a long run and cost him some positions on track. A pit stop penalty during the final stage cost him a lap to the field and without many cautions the team couldn’t get back on the lead lap, resulting in a 20th-place finish.
Rear Tire Rule Information For 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals
As a notice to all who will compete in the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, rear tires will be mandated for the 2023 event as we have been informed by Hoosier Tire that the following tires sizes are the only one that will be available for purchase on the rear axle.
Buescher Rebounds for 13th in Homestead
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford. Buescher began the day inside the top-10 as he and teammate Brad Keselowski both advanced to the final round of Saturday’s single-car qualifying. With the eighth-quickest lap on Saturday, Buescher earned his 10th top-10 starting spot of the season.
Kyle Larson plays Playoff spoiler, wins at Homestead
Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form. Larson swept both Stage wins and led 199 of the race’s 267...
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Martinsville 250
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Josh Berry and Noah Gregson have locked themselves in the final four and Gibbs is 30 points ahead of the cutoff to advance.
Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Headlining Fuzzy’s Fall Fling At Creek County Speedway!
Halloween Weekend at Creek County Speedway will be full of Sprint Cars and Candy as Fuzzy’s Fall Fling welcomes the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with the wingless action of the United Sprint League, and Factory Stocks on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.
CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson Dominates at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Third Win of 2022
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. What a battle for Ross Chastain, had a shot at the win and then it was a battle for second place. How would you describe the afternoon?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Not the way you would have scripted it. I feel like we had a top-3 or -4 car all day, all weekend, and a little too tight in qualifying, and come behind that with a driver that chose the complete wrong lane in 3 and 4, against everything I've ever trained for and prepared for. Qualified 20th, and it took us all day long.
