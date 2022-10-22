ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
Phillies fans in line at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."The line stretched around the building and down the block.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
Phillies' owner Middleton: "Maybe I underpaid" Bryce Harper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13 year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Most wouldn't consider that an underpay. But if you ask Phillies owner John Middleton, he thinks otherwise. Following the Phillies' 4-3 victory over the Padres to earn a sport in the World Series for the first time in 13 years, Middleton said he might've short changed Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton told CBS Philadelphia's Don Bell during live postgame coverage. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Whether Middleton overpaid Harper or not, there's no doubt...
3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies

With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown

Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends.  This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment. 
Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" captivates Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A catchy tune is the soundtrack of the Philadelphia Phillies' unexpected run to the World Series. Everyone is singing the team's adopted victory song.We've heard it in the locker room, in the bars and in the streets of Philadelphia when fans flooded Broad Street.The Phillies' anthem "Dancing on My Own" has captivated the city.The song is originally by Robyn, but the cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto is the Phillies' go-to.Scott even said he's "down" to perform the song in the city during the World Series."When I heard it, somebody told me that's their clubhouse song," Nathan...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
White Sox Fans React to Bryce Harper’s 2-Run Bomb

White Sox fans lament organizational failures as they watch Bryce Harper win the NL Pennant. It’s hard out here for a Chicago White Sox fan. Aside from being the “Second City’s Second Team”, being reduced to a trivia question associated with gambling, and growing up, watching your team as the bad guy in two feel–good baseball movie franchises (One of which required literal divine intervention). This past year, White Sox fans suffered through the most disappointing season in recent memory, going from being favored to win the World Series to finishing 81-81. Now we have to watch an old target go to the World Series the team could be playing in.
The Phillies are a working model of Dave Dombrowski's all-in mentality

Often in the modern game, we hear baseball executives talk about hedging - not trading too much of tomorrow for today. They're usually hesitant to part with top prospects. They talk about wanting to sustain a contention window. In the expanded playoffs era, and thanks to the randomness of the...
Phillies merchandise flying off shelves in store, online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies merchandise continues to fly off the shelves now that the team is headed to the World Series. Josh Steinberg is the store manager at Michell and Ness in Center City, which specializes in retro sports gear. "Ever since the team has gone on the run, it's just been picking up like crazy. So jerseys, like I said. Satin jackets, we can't keep the Phillies gear in stock, so it's very exciting," Steinberg said. That satin jacket he's talking about is a blue and one of the most popular items in the store. Customer Madison Woods is drawn to a...
