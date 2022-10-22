Read full article on original website
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead
No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
10NEWS
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
communitynewspapers.com
Willis McGahee’s Journey from Miami Central Rocket to Miami Hurricane
February 4, 2000: Willis McGahee of Miami Central High School signs his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami. McGahee is pictured with his mother Jannie Jones in the school library. Before he was a Miami Hurricane, Willis McGahee played for the Rockets of Miami Central High School. McGahee transferred to Central from Miami Springs High prior to his senior year in 1999. At 6’1 and 215 pounds, McGahee had the size and speed to be one of the great running backs in Dade County history. He appeared to be on his way to breaking the county single-season rushing record. But in the fifth game of the season, McGahee suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his high school career. He finished with 677 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on just 77 carries. Photo by JC Ridley.
NFL player arrested after being accused of following woman into bathroom
An NFL player was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly followed a woman into a South Florida nightclub's bathroom.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Most Anticipated Mini-Golf Bar Is Now Open
Get your game face ready because a new mini-golf bar has arrived in Brickell and it’s unlike any putt-putt course you’ve seen!. With 27,000 square feet to play in, Puttshack Miami comprises of three separate nine-hole courses alongside crafty cocktails and a tempting menu. The playground is fully lit up by neon lights, which give off more of an upscale nightclub vibe than your typical golf course.
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
Houlton Surveillance Video Shows a Missing Miami Boy and his Dad
A missing boy from Miami is thought to be in Canada after he was seen on a Houlton store's surveillance video. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, who also goes by the name 'JoJo,' became the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing over the summer. He was last seen on August 27th at the home he shares with his mother, Yanet Conception, in Miami, Florida. Conception told authorities that JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating.
communitynewspapers.com
It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system
Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
Click10.com
Broward man claims $ 1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A South Florida man has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket prize. David Thomas, 55, of Cooper City, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on...
Click10.com
Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season this week
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – We can almost smell the cinnamon rolls. Knaus Berry Farm is set to open its doors for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a recording on the farm’s main phone number. Farmers were busy planting strawberries over the weekend to get ready for...
WSVN-TV
2 pedestrians hurt in Miami hit-and-run
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 94L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models Update
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 94L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 94L is a trough of...
Dog of the Week: Drew is a Happy Dog with a Great Disposition
Drew has a smile of a happy dog and a puppy’s spirit. This German Shepherd mix arrived at the Broward County shelter in September, and the staff thinks she is about a year and a half. This sweet lady weighs 43 pounds and is good around people and other...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
