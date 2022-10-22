Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Here Are the Full Specs for Nothing's Ear (stick)
After introducing the product on designer Chet Lo‘s Spring/Summer 2023 runway during London Fashion Week, Nothing has unveiled the full specifications for its third product offering: the Ear (stick). The brand is calling the device its “most advanced audio experience to date.” Arriving in a compact, cylindrical case inspired...
A new Apple update is set to launch Monday and it's bringing Fitness+ to iPhone users
One month after iOS 16's release, Apple users are getting even more features in an update coming to their devices Monday.
How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.
Amazon delivery drivers make an average annual income of $43,207, or $21 an hour. Amazon Flex drivers make between $18 to $25 an hour.
CNBC
Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here's what's new
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
AOL Corp
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to scare you, but the holiday season...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
Autoweek.com
The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On
Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...
TODAY.com
Amazon's secret outlet section just dropped tons of holiday deals — starting at $7
If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays will be here before you know it. And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. But you — and...
Netflix is emailing users details about how to make it easier to kick free-loaders off your account, as it cracks down on password sharing
Netflix recently introduced a new "profile transfer" feature that allows people using your account to transfer their settings to their own.
Twitter Losing Record Number of Active Users
Internal research shows Twitter is losing its most active users, according to reports, as Elon Musk is scheduled to close his acquisition of the company.
Meta Q3 Sales Slip 4%, Facebook Nears 2 Billion Daily Users
Meta was buffeted by a broad ad-spending slowdown in the third quarter, reporting a year-over-year revenue decline of 4%, while its heavy metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings. The company said its flagship Facebook app had 1.984 billion daily active users on average in Q3, up around 16 million from 1.968 billion the prior quarter, as Meta’s core social media business appears to be plateauing amid ongoing competition from TikTok. Facebook DAUs had previously declined in Q4 2021, by about 1 million. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news, and more. Overall, Meta reported $27.71...
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
Twitter deal appears closer as Elon Musk visits Twitter, calls himself 'Chief Twit'
The billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX posted a clip of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a porcelain sink: “Let that sink in.”
CNET
2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery
If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers
"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
CNET
The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...
hypebeast.com
GAP Is Removing YEEZY GAP Products from Stores, Has Shut Down the YEEZY GAP Website
Ye’s corporate partners are washing their hands of the controversial artist after his recent spate of hate speech and anti-Semitic comments. adidas recently announced that the long-running YEEZY line had been terminated after it was placed “under review” earlier this month, Balenciaga officially parted ways with him last week and now.
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN "University Red" Is Hot on the Block
Has just presented its Air Max Plus TN in a “University Red/Black” colorway. The TN silhouette is no stranger to experimentation or collaborations, with recent link-ups coming with the likes of Supreme as the pair presented a Fall/Winter collaboration that featured three colorways with customized uppers and “SUPREME” logos. However, collaborations aside, the sneaker has recently been presented in “Black/Turquoise” and now that cool emergence of colors has been followed up by this new fiery design.
