Living Free Together holding first Ruck the Ridge event
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit that supports military and veteran families is hosting its first ever RuckFest to honor service and sacrifice. Living Free Together is hosting the ruck hike, which is based on a common training event, usually done in the army, where soldiers load up a heavy backpack and hike.
DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville. The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25. Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources. “It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting...
Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville is giving kids the chance to get in on the seasonal spirit. The market holds Totes Tuesdays for kids every week. Oct. 25, they got to paint pumpkins and do other activities. “They’ve made cookies, done arts...
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members finding affordable medical equipment in order to complete day-to-day activities can be a difficult task, and that’s where two Valley nonprofits have stepped in. “We have a variety of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, shower chairs bedside commodes, pretty...
Bellair Farm hosts annual fall festival
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bellair Farm is welcoming locals and tourists to its annual Fall Festival. The weekend was filled with farm animals, mazes, food, and more. The farm says it wouldn’t be able to continue without the community. “We want to grow your vegetables, we want to...
1st Two Up Wine Down festival held at JSAAHC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A festival in Charlottesville is giving people a chance to sip some wine while making connections. Two Up Wine Down was held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center Sunday, October 23. The event aimed to highlight diversity in both wines and the community. “The...
RSV in local schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around. A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms. Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds...
Virginia researchers discover molecule that fights Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis
Researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered a molecule linked to the body's immune response to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis, foreshadowing the potential for huge leaps in how neurodegenerative diseases will be treated in the future.
Come As You Are Cville and Skooma partner for Christmas giveaway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville, a Charlottesville nonprofit, is gearing up for the holidays by hosting toy drives in and around the city. “We’re so excited to be partnering up with Skooma, who’s allowed us to host our Christmas giveaway here in their location,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “Skooma is actually going to have a toy drive for us, and a bin will be set up in case people want to donate.”
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Greene County. The Imagination Library is a free book program for children up to the age of 5. Seventeen of the 29 counties in the central Virginia region have a program for kids to receive books every month in the mail.
Albemarle County midterm early voting update
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out. Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been...
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events
Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
AHS students click their seatbelts for chicken
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are getting rewarded for one safe driving practice. Clickin’ for Chicken is a partnership between State Farm and Chick-fil-A. They are rewarding the high school student drivers who click their seatbelts. Before the events started, crash rates around the...
UVA helps VA Dept. of Health and CDC to research infectious disease threats
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia hope learning about the spread of multiple infectious diseases will help the CDC and the public if another pandemic occurs. “The CDC had seen from the pandemic that there were some gaps in our ability to surveil emerging infectious diseases,’...
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA celebrates Pit Bull Awareness Month with no adoption fees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CBS 19 NEWS) --The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has announced that they are celebrating Pit Bull Awareness Month by waiving adoption fees for adult pit bull mixes from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31. Bully breeds are said to be misunderstood and mislabeled, they can also make great house pets. The...
25-mile bike trail planned from Cville to Afton
Allie Hill loves to ride her bike, and she admires cyclists who make the trip from Oregon to Virginia – riding here on Route 76, but she worries about their safety. “What I’ve heard time and time again from people who take Route 76 cross country is the most dangerous state is Virginia. The rumble strips and the lack of a shoulder and cars going very fast make it incredibly unsafe and unwelcoming.”
ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April was created to simplify disposing prescription drugs. This annual event crunches down on a rising problem of fentanyl in Augusta County. “It takes just a very little bit to go into an overdose, and we have...
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Love finds you when you least expect it. That’s what one Harrisonburg couple is saying as they celebrate a year of marriage after meeting online during the height of the pandemic. John and Margie joined a group on Facebook back in 2020 just looking to...
