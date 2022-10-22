Read full article on original website
Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Can Jürgen Klopp’s team shake off domestic troubles and secure their place in the last 16? Join Scott Murray
Sporting News
Ajax vs. Liverpool live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Salah opens scoring
With their Premier League season proving something of a rollercoaster ride, Liverpool have the opportunity to bring some serenity to their European campaign at Ajax. The Reds will go through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare should they earn at least a point in Amsterdam tonight.
