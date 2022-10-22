ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Ajax vs. Liverpool live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Salah opens scoring

With their Premier League season proving something of a rollercoaster ride, Liverpool have the opportunity to bring some serenity to their European campaign at Ajax. The Reds will go through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare should they earn at least a point in Amsterdam tonight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy