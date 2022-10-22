Read full article on original website
How to Watch “The Surreal Life” 2022 reboot premiere, cast & free streaming
The Surreal Life is returning to the world of reality TV. Watch the reboot series premiere tonight at 9/8c on VH1. The Surreal Life invites eight celebrities to move into a big house together, fully outfitted with reality TV equipment. Throughout the series, these stars are challenged to remove themselves from their typical Hollywood lifestyle, get to know each other, and better learn how to truly be their complete, authentic selves.
How to Watch “A Kismet Christmas” Hallmark holiday premiere
On the Hallmark Channel, the holidays come early. Stream the premiere of A Kismet Christmas tonight at 8/7c with Philo, FuboTV, and/or DIRECTV Stream. A Kismet Christmas follows Sarah, a children’s book author on her way back to her hometown for the holidays. After returning, Sarah is able to get reacquainted with her family. She even crosses paths with a former crush from her teenage years, Travis. But it isn’t all long-lost love and baking cookies, as Sarah begins to uncover some bizarre family lore that might actually be more than legend. Watch the premiere of A Kismet Christmas tonight at 8/7c on Hallmark.
How to Watch “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 1, episode 8
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 continues tonight at 8/7c on MTV. Stream new episodes every Tuesday with Philo, FuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows eight fan-favorite moms from throughout the franchise as they navigate life after their original reality TV Teen Mom journey. Now balancing motherhood, coming of age, academics, and some very real adult problems, these supportive young women have to be there for each other if they’re going to be able to juggle all of these moving pieces.
How to Watch “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” drag competition premiere
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans is now streaming on Shudder. Watch the first-ever season of returning competitors every Tuesday (or Monday night at 12am). Happy Halloween!. The search for The World’s Next Drag Supermonster is on as ten previous contestants return to the boudoir, hoping to redeem themselves and...
