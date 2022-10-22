Read full article on original website
DA: Second suspect charged in Pottstown shooting that killed two teens
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Pottstown earlier this month. On Monday, October 17, at around 11:30 p.m., police say they arrived to Fourth and Johnson streets where they found two victims...
sanatogapost.com
Man Sought in Double Homicide Turns Himself In
POTTSTOWN PA – Deonte Curtice “Taz” Kelly, the 23-year-old Philadelphia man who was the second person being sought for arrest in the fatal shootings last week of two Pottsgrove High School students, turned himself in Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 6:30 p.m. to Pottstown police and Montgomery County detectives, the county District Attorney’s Office announced.
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation
The man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Man charged with killing FedEx employee, shooting at Philly police
A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges, accused of shooting and killing a FedEx employee in what authorities say was a targeted attack earlier this month in Tinicum Township.
Wawa Parking Lot Shooting in Wyomissing Nets Arrest
A Lancaster man was charged with felony assault after a shootout in a Berks Wawa parking lot, authorities say. Wyomissing police said Jon R. Ware, 23, of Lancaster, got into a verbal argument with another person at the Wawa at 2005 Museum Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Man Accused of Killing FedEx Worker Near Airport
A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx driving instructor near Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township earlier this month after the employee didn’t approve of him becoming a driver for the company. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, was arrested for the murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51,...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say
A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton. Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
fox29.com
Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say
MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
fox29.com
Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
sanatogapost.com
Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip
TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey
There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Daily Beast
Ex-Black Panther Appeals Cop Killing Conviction After New Evidence Found
A former Black Panther who spent decades on death row for the murder of a white police officer will petition for a new trial in a Pennsylvania court Wednesday after new evidence relating to his case was discovered. Mumia Abu-Jamal has spent 40 years in prison for the Dec. 9, 1981 fatal shooting of Daniel Faulkner in Philadelphia. Abu-Jamal was convicted of murder in 1982 and sentenced to death, though he was moved off death row in 2011 and has since been incarcerated on life without parole. His supporters have long maintained that he was framed. Boxes were discovered in the Philadelphia district attorney’s office in 2018 that contained previously undisclosed evidence which may cast doubt on Abu-Jamal’s conviction, his lawyers claim, including a handwritten letter from the trial’s key witness to the prosecutor asking “how long will it take to get” money owed to him. During a debate Tuesday night, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz identified Faulkner’s widow, Maureen Faulkner, as his guest at the studio.
