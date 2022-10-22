ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

fox29.com

DA: Second suspect charged in Pottstown shooting that killed two teens

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Pottstown earlier this month. On Monday, October 17, at around 11:30 p.m., police say they arrived to Fourth and Johnson streets where they found two victims...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Man Sought in Double Homicide Turns Himself In

POTTSTOWN PA – Deonte Curtice “Taz” Kelly, the 23-year-old Philadelphia man who was the second person being sought for arrest in the fatal shootings last week of two Pottsgrove High School students, turned himself in Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 6:30 p.m. to Pottstown police and Montgomery County detectives, the county District Attorney’s Office announced.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says

A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Man Accused of Killing FedEx Worker Near Airport

A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx driving instructor near Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township earlier this month after the employee didn’t approve of him becoming a driver for the company. Keith Lamont Blount, 59, was arrested for the murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
MEDFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip

TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey

There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Beast

Ex-Black Panther Appeals Cop Killing Conviction After New Evidence Found

A former Black Panther who spent decades on death row for the murder of a white police officer will petition for a new trial in a Pennsylvania court Wednesday after new evidence relating to his case was discovered. Mumia Abu-Jamal has spent 40 years in prison for the Dec. 9, 1981 fatal shooting of Daniel Faulkner in Philadelphia. Abu-Jamal was convicted of murder in 1982 and sentenced to death, though he was moved off death row in 2011 and has since been incarcerated on life without parole. His supporters have long maintained that he was framed. Boxes were discovered in the Philadelphia district attorney’s office in 2018 that contained previously undisclosed evidence which may cast doubt on Abu-Jamal’s conviction, his lawyers claim, including a handwritten letter from the trial’s key witness to the prosecutor asking “how long will it take to get” money owed to him. During a debate Tuesday night, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz identified Faulkner’s widow, Maureen Faulkner, as his guest at the studio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

