Wellington, FL

High school football: Palm Beach Central stampedes Gardens Gators, wants Wellington

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
WELLINGTON — Palm Beach Central stampeded Palm Beach Gardens 35-14 on Friday night, and if you ask the home team, the Gators had it coming.

The Week 9 matchup didn't hold the same weight it did last year when the 4M programs were duking it out in a district battle.

Still, according to Central, Gardens still seemed scorned by 2021's five-point loss when promoting the game earlier in the week, opting to use a unicorn emoji rather than a horse emoji, which not only exists but resembles the Broncos' actual mascot.

"It was a big motivator," Central coach Kevin Thompson said. "We appreciate them. We appreciate the love they give us and the hate they give us so it's all in love."

Recalling a pregame video last fall created by a former Gardens coach that predicted a Gator upset, Thompson said, "I don't understand why they keep motivating us. It's two years in a row."

Central took that as a slight and it showed. And not just because a Broncos' coach brought his daughter's white and pink unicorn toy for the team to celebrate turnovers and touchdowns.

Defensive coordinator Quentin Smith coached the trenches to almost eliminate the run with the exception of a first-half touchdown from Gardens' Landon Carr — basically their only option as the opposing offense rarely passed with the looming threat of three-star safety Justin Bostic. Central's offense capitalized with an air show as defensive back Caleb Chamberlin was nowhere to be found in Gardens' secondary.

Thompson feels like since a 35-14 loss to the Blue Devils, teams have been sticking to the "Pahokee Plan" when approaching Central.

"What a lot of people don't realize is when we went back and watched the film, there were like three kids fitting the wrong gap that whole game," Thompson said. "I think their plan was just pound the ball, stay in the game as long as possible and kind of hope for a win in the fourth. It didn't really work out."

Here are three takeaways:

Haston and Maurice's mythical performance

Men, myths and legends were proven by three touchdown connections between quarterback Ahmad Haston and receiver Luby Maurice Jr.

Haston threw for 265 yards and five total scores — including a 28-yarder to sophomore Nedrick Boldin — but an under-the-radar Maurice, still waiting for his first official offer, was the target of choice for the night.

"Everybody keeps dipping their foot in the water like 'Oh man, we love him,' " Thompson said, but something keeps holding college coaches back from pulling the trigger.

"He's gonna get expensive," Thompson said. "Today's price is not tomorrow's price."

Maurice put the Broncos on the board with a 16-yard catch in the first quarter, extended Central to a 28-7 lead with seconds to go in the third with a 26-yard grab, and capped the win at 35-7 with a 12-yarder before a missed breakup resulted in Gardens' Renford George hauling in a scoring pass from Keyon Stephens.

"You can't focus too much on the outside things," Maurice said, knowing that if he locks in and focuses on the game, the offers will come. Especially if he keeps adding onto his stat sheet-leading eight touchdowns, which Maurice says will be accompanied by a unicorn-themed celebration dance in the future

Scoping out talent like Maurice, coaches from the University of Massachusetts were in attendance to watch their future quarterback post his best performance yet this season.

"It feels good, but I try not to worry about all that stuff and just worry about my team first because I'm here right now in this moment," Haston said. "I always have to be in the moment, just staying neutral, but it felt good to see them come here and see what they're going to get in the future."

A humble, gentle giant, Haston still credited his own success to Central's rout of Gardens being its first "all-around team win."

"Defense is flying around, offense is flying around — special teams — and when we do that, nobody in the county can compete with us," Haston said.

Wimberly's score shuts down Gardens

Whether his nickname is "Game Changa" or "Slim Reaper," Central Michigan receiver commit Javorian Wimberly can always be counted on to put the nail in the coffin for Central.

98 of the senior's 127 yards on the night came by way of a catch-and-run for touchdown thanks to a long pass from Haston and strong legs to break away for green grass.

"We had to turn up," Wimberly said. "It helped the team out so I had to do what I had to do."

Gardens is known to be a strong contender for a second-half rally, but with less than four minutes to the fourth quarter, hope of a comeback was lost.

Wanting the 'Welly Pack'

This week, Palm Beach Central got a taste of the "G-Pack" it craved.

Now preparing to face crosstown rival Wellington in Week 10, next on the Broncos' wish list is the "Welly Pack," according to Maurice. Not because Wolverines come in packs but because Central wants all the smoke.

In 2021, then-first-year head coach Danny Mendoza's Wolverines held Central to its closest game yet, losing by just three points.

"Wellington runs that single-wing and we're going to have to watch film and work on that as well, but I feel like our team has grown and we're going to do well in the classroom and on the field," Haston said.

Now in Mendoza's position is Thompson, ready for his first Welly Cup as head coach after spending last fall on the sidelines as an assistant.

"Traditionally, it's always been a great game so this is my first initiation, my baptism to the Blue School," Thompson said.

With former head coach Scottie Littles — now at Booker in Sarasota — planning on being in attendance for next Friday's game, Central will have some extra motivation to transform another close series run from last fall to a blowout in 2022.

"He said, 'I'm coming to watch. Make sure you keep my record,' so no pressure of course," Thompson said.

