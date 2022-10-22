Delaware scores quickly but not as often as it prefers; QB hurt in homecoming win

There were immediate signs that Morgan State was overmatched in its football bout with the Blue Hens on a splendidly sunny Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

It took a little longer than Delaware would have preferred to put the proof on the scoreboard for a large homecoming audience of 16,735 to see and savor.

Eventually Delaware did, blasting the Bears 38-7 in the final nonconference game of the season before the 13th-ranked Hens head into a decisive four-game Colonial Athletic Association stretch that will decide their postseason fate.

But quarterback Nolan Henderson's health is again up in the air.

He had to be helped off the field early in the fourth period after a 4-yard run up the middle that ended with Morgan State's Brandon King pouncing on him for what referees deemed unnecessary roughness. His left, non-throwing arm was later seen in a sling.

The extent of his injury and future availability was not known after the game, coach Ryan Carty said.

"There were points that we obviously needed," Carty said. "I guess this game we didn't necessarily need them. But we will need them. We need to continue to work on being a little bit more consistent."

Zach Gwynn, who started the final seven games last year after Henderson's season-ending injury, stepped in at quarterback. Two plays later, after a pass-interference call in the end zone, he handed the football to Khory Spruill, whose 2-yard touchdown run allowed Delaware to take command 28-7 with 13:15 left.

Andrew Macmillan tacked on a 39-yard field goal and Ryan O'Connor threw his first college touchdown pass 7 yards to Brett Buckman, who had his first TD catch, with 1:14 left to close a 17-point fourth quarter for the Hens.

Henderson finished 13-for-29 passing for 206 yards and a touchdown with one interception and his 65 yards on 10 carries led Delaware's rushing attack. He was sacked once.

Delaware will take 6-1 overall and 3-1 CAA marks into next Saturday's game knowing a more polished effort will likely be needed at Elon (5-3, 3-2). The Phoenix lost 40-22 at CAA front-runner New Hampshire on Saturday.

"It just forces us to step up and do even better than what we're doing," defensive lineman Artis Hemmingway said of the challenges facing Delaware.

MEAC member Morgan State fell to 2-5 in the schools' first meeting since 1984.

The Blue Hens outgained the visitors 435-158 in total yards.

Delaware scored on its first two possessions to go up 14-0. Jourdan Townsend dashed 17 yards for the first touchdown and Henderson scrambled and connected with Marcus Yarns on a 72-yard pass down the visitors' sideline for the second.

"It was a designed play but the scramble drill," Yarns said, "we work on that constantly in practice so, when he rolled out, I just put the jets on and it worked out."

Delaware needed just 10 plays to cover 161 yards on the two series.

The Blue Hens had subsequent first-half series stopped on downs at the Morgan State 25, at the Bears' 36 where Delaware quick kicked and, to close the half, on the 1 where Anthony Paoletti was swarmed by tacklers on a quarterback keeper. A long Henderson pass was also intercepted.

Morgan State had just pulled within 14-7 as leading MEAC rusher Alfonzo Graham scored from the 2 to close an 8-play 43-yard drive after Delaware had to punt from deep in its own territory.

"I know our potential on defense," Hemmingway said, "and, obviously, on that drive, we weren't playing to our full potential."

Graham finished with 83 yards on 20 carries.

Delaware did quickly extend its lead to 21-7 after Liam Trainer intercepted a Morgan State pass on the first play of the third quarter. Henderson reached the football across the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown two plays after Bryce De Maille gained 3 yards off a direct snap from a fake field goal.

But two other third-quarter opportunities in Morgan State territory, the first after Drew Nickles' interception, netted zero points and included a missed 28-yard field goal.

"I'm happy we started fast," Carty said. "We still haven't played a four-quarter game as a team yet."

