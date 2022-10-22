ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Army football: Black Knights top Louisiana-Monroe for second win in a row

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago

WEST POINT – Say what you will about desperation but Army has responded well at its most dire hour.

It’s still win-or-stay home for the Christmas holidays and bowl week for the Black Knights, who are faced with having to win out, even with two consecutive victories.

Army overcame early setbacks on Saturday before rolling off 31 consecutive points and running away from Louisiana-Monroe 48-24 on a gorgeous fall afternoon at Michie Stadium. ULM fell to 2-6 with its fourth consecutive setback.

Head coach Jeff Monken led the cheers in front of the student section afterward and nearly 4,000 white-clad cadets whooped it up when learning the underclassmen would be awarded a pass to leave post.

How to follow: College football TV, radio, web schedules for 2022

Life sure feels a lot better headed into the season’s second bye week prior to the Commander’s Classic against Air Force on Nov. 5, the second of three stages to determine the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy winner. Air Force has already beaten Navy.

Following a victory over Colgate a week earlier, Army (3-4) is gaining critical momentum as the leaves fall and the second half of the season begins.  It was Army’s first win against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision, with six required to hold its spot in the Dec. 23 Independence Bowl. The Black Knights need to win their five remaining contests, which includes Troy, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Navy.

“We have to be desperate for a win,’’ said senior quarterback Jemel Jones, “and I think every single phase came out there.’’

Jones got his third career start (and second in a row) and picked up where he left off against Colgate. He rushed for a career-best three touchdowns (31, 2, 6 yards) and nearly posted triple-digit rushing yardage with 96 on 17 carries. A cranky left hamstring sent Jones to the sideline as precaution early in the fourth quarter, prompting Monken to use lead QBs Tyhier Tyler and Cade Ballard for the first time in two weeks and even sophomore Bryson Daily finally busted off a big run that wasn’t called back by penalty – his 64-yard jaunt with 82 seconds remaining put on the finishing touches to a most satisfying victory.

As custom, Army turned to its run game and fullback attack, making good use of the return to lineup by Tyson Riley (12 carries, 90 yards) and Jakobi Buchanan (13 for 47), highlighting a 441-yard ground performance. Riley (ribs) and Buchanan (ankle) both sat out last week, and their return provided a spark. Each scored on 3-yard runs.

Quinn Maretzki banged field goals of 38 and 37 yards – his longest-made attempts – and all five of his point after tries.

ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers was his usual accurate self, completing 21 of 28 throws for 164 yards, but he chose not to throw deep, something Army has struggled with defensively this season.

“Stopping big plays is a big part of every defense,’’ said linebacker Leo Lowin, who made his second interception in as many weeks after Jimmy Ciarlo crushed Rogers on a pass attempt with the score tied at 17 in the third quarter. Lowin also led Army with 11 tackles and had one of three team sacks. “Obviously that puts us in a great position when you can take away one of their drives.’’

Boogie Knight caught a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter for a 10-7 Warhawks lead. Andrew Henry ran 10 yards up the middle to extend the ULM lead to 17-14. Army would score the next 31 points. Rogers found Jevin Frett on a 23-yard pass down the middle with 5:03 remaining, cutting the gap to 47-23, but the Warhawks could not gather the ensuing onsides kick.

Monken said it took time to figure out how to match up with ULM’s defensive fronts and credited his coaches and players for finding the solution.

“We obviously had some miscues and some setbacks,’’ he said, “but for the most part I though they played pretty good on offense in the second half.

“We didn’t play perfect and we’re going to have to play better,’’ Monken added.

There were several notable critical plays. Safety Quindrelin Hammonds broke up a sure touchdown catch by Alred Luke on the opening play of the second quarter and chased down Bugs Mortimer, who had broken loose on a 69-yard run, firing up the Black Knights. In the third quarter, Army’s Braheam Murphy shoved Keydrain Calligan out the back side of the end zone on what would have been an interception.

“That’s what I think symbolizes our football team and this Brotherhood and how hard they play and they’re never going to give up,’’ Monken said.

Last week: Army rolls to second win, topple Colgate

Notes: Murphy returned the second-half kickoff 94 yards for an apparent touchdown but a holding call brought it back. It would have been Army's first kick return for a score in 15 years. ... Between the final two quarters, West Point celebrated the return of the 1972 football team that won the first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. … ULM owns the nation’s third-longest road losing streak of 19 games.

