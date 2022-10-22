ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Prep football analysis: Week 9 tightens league title races

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Week 9 of prep football in Sonoma County provided some clarity on a few league races — but at the same time brought some complicated league-deciding scenarios into the fold.

Rancho Cotate’s 27-0 win at Cardinal Newman, its first road win over the Cardinals in 20 years, headlined this weekend’s slate. Newman’s loss also gave Windsor sole possession of first place in the North Bay League Oak division. St. Vincent did the same in the NBL-Redwood with its win over Ukiah.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma remains the team to beat but has some tough tests coming up, as it looks to close out its first league title in over a decade.

And in the North Central League I, we suddenly have a clear-cut team at the top after another topsy-turvy week.

Let’s dive into all the action in this weekend’s analysis.

Rancho, St. Vincent roll

We’ll start with St. Vincent, the No. 4 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings. The Mustangs have been the team to beat in the NBL-Redwood all season long and, with their 42-14 rout at Ukiah, appear to be well on their way to repeating as league champs.

The win gives St. Vincent sole possession of first place with a half-game lead over both Ukiah (5-3, 2-1) and Maria Carrillo (4-4, 2-1). But the race is not over yet.

If all three teams win next week, the title will be decided in the final week’s matchup between Maria Carrillo and St. Vincent. We could have another tiebreaker scenario like we did last year, when Santa Rosa, St. Vincent and Montgomery were all named league co-champions.

The same thing could play out in the NBL-Oak after No. 3 Rancho Cotate’s big win over No. 2 Cardinal Newman.

The Cougars (6-2, 2-1) needed that win to stay in the hunt for the league title. But since they lost to Windsor last week, they’ll need Cardinal Newman (5-3, 2-1) to beat No. 1 Windsor (6-2, 3-0) in the final week of the season.

Oak, Redwood tiebreakers

In the event that we finish with three-way ties in both the Oak and Redwood, it would trigger the draw-numbers tiebreaker. At the beginning of the season, the NBL’s 12 schools randomly drew numbers in case of this exact scenario.

Assuming all the top teams win next week, here’s the tiebreaker breakdown for the final week of the regular season:

If Cardinal Newman beats Windsor, both teams would be co-champions with Rancho Cotate, but the Cougars would get the automatic playoff berth. If Windsor wins, it would be the sole champion and automatic qualifier.

If Maria Carrillo beats St. Vincent, the Pumas, Mustangs and Pumas would share the NBL-Redwood title but Maria Carrillo would be the automatic playoff qualifier. If St. Vincent wins, it would be the sole champion and automatic qualifier.

Egg Bowl week

The rivalry game between Petaluma and Casa Grande scheduled for this coming Saturday is once again shaping up to be a huge game.

The No. 5 Trojans (7-1, 4-0) are clinging to a half-game lead atop the VVAL over Vintage (5-4, 4-1), with American Canyon (5-3, 3-1) also not far behind.

The Wolves effectively knocked defending champ Casa Grande (4-4, 2-2) out of the race with a dramatic 23-22 last-second win Friday night.

But the Gauchos can still play a part in deciding who takes home the pennant. They’ll look to play spoiler Saturday against their crosstown rivals.

Even if they win the Egg Bowl, the Trojans will likely still need to beat American Canyon in their season finale to secure their first league crown since 2009.

Foltmer reaches 300

Middletown pulled off a miraculous comeback victory Friday against Cloverdale, scoring 28 unanswered points to rally from a 21-point second-half deficit for a last-second 36-29 win to stay in the hunt for the NCL I title.

The win was also No. 300 for longtime head coach Bill Foltmer. The legendary Lake County coach has been leading the Mustangs since 1985 and becomes the 13th coach in state history to reach the milestone.

“We had a couple of tough seasons at first, but things started to improve,” he told the Lake County Record-Bee on Friday. “We kept making progress and we started winning more and more. But no, no, I never expected to win 300, not at all.”

The loss drops Cloverdale out of the league race, but, like Casa Grande with Petaluma, the Eagles could also play spoiler in their season finale against league-leading Clear Lake in two weeks.

Clear Lake takes control of NCL I

Speaking of Clear Lake, the Cardinals (8-0, 5-0) are now in firm control of the NCL I.

They’ve already beaten second-place Middletown and defending league champion St. Helena (3-5, 1-4).

But they still have some work left. They’ll play at a very tough Willits (6-2, 3-2) team next week before ending the year at Cloverdale (5-3, 3-2).

The Roseland University Prep Knights, playing 8-person football in the NCL III, beat Emery 54-14 Saturday to improve to 3-4 on the year and 3-1 in league. It’s officially the winningest season in program history for RUP, which has only been playing football since 2018.

RUP will finish the season vs. Laytonville (1-6, 0-4) and at Potter Valley (3-3, 2-2), and will have a chance to make the NCS playoffs for the first time ever.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

