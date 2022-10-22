ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
MURRAY, UT
fox42kptm.com

Beyond The Podium: Tony Vargas Full Interview

As we dig past the headlines, Fox 42 is taking you Beyond the Podium to bring you in-depth discussions with candidates running for office in the 2022 General Election. This is our full interview with State Senator Tony Vargas, who is running against Rep. Don Bacon for Nebraska's 2nd District Congressional seat.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on

OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy