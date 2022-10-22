Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
fox42kptm.com
Beyond The Podium: Tony Vargas Full Interview
As we dig past the headlines, Fox 42 is taking you Beyond the Podium to bring you in-depth discussions with candidates running for office in the 2022 General Election. This is our full interview with State Senator Tony Vargas, who is running against Rep. Don Bacon for Nebraska's 2nd District Congressional seat.
fox42kptm.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
fox42kptm.com
NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on
OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
fox42kptm.com
Nation's Report Card: Nebraska students rank higher than national average in math
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nation's Report Card released the 2022 results for fourth and eighth graders on Monday. The report breaks down state-by-state data and compared it to the national average and the results from 2019. Nebraska's students ranked higher than the national average in the area of...
fox42kptm.com
'Spineless, wannabee dictator': Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis on Twitter ahead of debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist is calling incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis’s agenda “hateful” and levying many other sharp criticisms against him ahead of a Monday night debate between the two. In case you haven’t heard: Ron DeSantis is a spineless,...
Comments / 0