Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Adau Duop fled Sudan for Portland. Then she was killed
Adau Duop was 25. She was a refugee from South Sudan. Their family came to the United States in 2010, when Duop was 13.
Reed College grad should know better than selling drugs to Cleveland High School teens, judge says
A federal judge Monday rejected a request to release a 42-year-old Portland man accused of selling drugs to five Cleveland High School students, disturbed by his lawyer’s suggestion that the defendant was trying to help the teens by testing the drugs beforehand to make sure they didn’t contain fentanyl.
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood home invasion
Patrick Shorb, 77, faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred attackA 77-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, the male victim, Rick McCauley, was...
1 stabbed, 1 shot during domestic disturbance in SE Portland
Two people were hospitalized Monday morning following a domestic violence assault in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, authorities said.
One detained after 15-year-old boy shot in Vancouver
A man was detained Monday morning after Vancouver authorities said he reported shooting two people.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
More than 65 people report slashed tires in NE Portland neighborhood, investigators say
Investigators now believe more than 65 people had their tires slashed in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. And the case, originally estimated to have included more than 50 victims, has the attention of Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.
Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend
Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
kptv.com
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
Wilsonville businesses hit by string of burglaries
Many of the businesses had their doors pried open and their windows smashed before cash and various items were stolen. Since September, the Wilsonville Police Department has received at least 10 reports of burglaries at various businesses around the city, according to the department. The most recent burglaries took place Oct. 17 at Perfect Pizza near the 9400 block of SW Wilsonville Road and In-and-Out Market at the 29000 block of Town Center Loop E. Burglaries were also reported at Rose's Dry Cleaners, Joy Teriyaki, Koi Fusion, Subway and Tienda Mexicana. Many of the businesses had their doors pried...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
canbyfirst.com
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
Oct. 26 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 26 - Antonio Gomez Lucas, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Juan Antonio Gomez Lucas, 38, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) for DUII, hit and run...
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.
