Vancouver, WA

WWEEK

Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood home invasion

Patrick Shorb, 77, faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred attackA 77-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, the male victim, Rick McCauley, was...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend

Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville businesses hit by string of burglaries

Many of the businesses had their doors pried open and their windows smashed before cash and various items were stolen. Since September, the Wilsonville Police Department has received at least 10 reports of burglaries at various businesses around the city, according to the department. The most recent burglaries took place Oct. 17 at Perfect Pizza near the 9400 block of SW Wilsonville Road and In-and-Out Market at the 29000 block of Town Center Loop E. Burglaries were also reported at Rose's Dry Cleaners, Joy Teriyaki, Koi Fusion, Subway and Tienda Mexicana. Many of the businesses had their doors pried...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
canbyfirst.com

Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week

Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Oct. 26 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 26 - Antonio Gomez Lucas, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Juan Antonio Gomez Lucas, 38, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) for DUII, hit and run...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

