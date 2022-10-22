ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 7

Alva Garrison
3d ago

seeing the editor put the report symbol in a way that I can't send directly to his feef I will post right here quit with the Idaho bashing you are of poor taste

Reply
4
Related
MIX 106

Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?

Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Growing Idaho: Star's population explosion

STAR, Idaho — Idaho is growing. Thousands of people are moving here, and moving from other parts of Idaho, reshaping how our cities, towns, and small farming communities look. Nowhere is that more evident than in Star, Idaho, which straddles the Ada and Canyon county line along Highway 44.
STAR, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor

The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?

Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors

BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows

Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends

In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho recognizing Hunger Awareness Month

BOISE, Idaho — October is recognized as Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho in order to bring focus to the challenges families and individuals facing hunger experience. Nearly 9% of Idahoans (over 152,000 people) experience food insecurity, according to a recent report by Feeding America which looked at 2020 data; 10.5% of those are children.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Schools superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 24, 2022 State superintendent candidates Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert clashed over a variety of education policies, including school choice, funding and immunization rates during Monday night’s Idaho Public Television debate. Gilbert, a former teacher, jabbed at Critchfield’s lack of classroom experience, while she flexed her former […] The post Schools superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy