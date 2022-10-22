Read full article on original website
Alva Garrison
3d ago
seeing the editor put the report symbol in a way that I can't send directly to his feef I will post right here quit with the Idaho bashing you are of poor taste
Candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction clash in final debate
BOISE, Idaho — KTVB hosted the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tuesday for their final debate before election night on Nov. 8. Republican nominee Debbie Critchfield faced off against Democrat Terry Gilbert live on KTVB Channel 7. Tuesday's debate topics ranged from school choice, teacher retention, addressing...
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?
Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
Who pays the postage on Idaho absentee ballots?
BOISE, Idaho — Polls are open for early and absentee voting in Idaho. Folks looking to send their absentee ballot back want to know who pays postage on ballots sent back through the mail. Billy writes to The 208, “The mail-in ballots came with a disclaimer that the county...
What role do poll watchers play in Idaho elections?
BOISE, Idaho — In two weeks, Idahoans will hit the polls to vote in the November general election. Voters are not the only ones gearing up for the polls, as some candidates are working to recruit poll watchers. “Traditionally, a poll watcher in Idaho has been nonexistent until a...
Growing Idaho: Star's population explosion
STAR, Idaho — Idaho is growing. Thousands of people are moving here, and moving from other parts of Idaho, reshaping how our cities, towns, and small farming communities look. Nowhere is that more evident than in Star, Idaho, which straddles the Ada and Canyon county line along Highway 44.
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
What handwriting analysis looks like: Adding more to Idaho's state lab
IDAHO, USA — Crossing T’s and dotting I’s may just be what a forensic documentation expert needs to determine if someone’s handwriting is a fraud. Harassment letters, forged wills, receipts and threatening notes are all just some of the things that Brett Bishop, a forensic document expert, analyzes on his day-to-day.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?
Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors
BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows
Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
etxview.com
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
Is Banning Drag Performances In Idaho Against The 1st Amendment?
Sometimes, boys dress like girls and put on a show. A show that a lot of people enjoy, be it members of our LGBTQ+ community, allies, or just folks who enjoy some fun entertainment. Were you about to guess that some people are irate about it and are doing everything...
Idaho recognizing Hunger Awareness Month
BOISE, Idaho — October is recognized as Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho in order to bring focus to the challenges families and individuals facing hunger experience. Nearly 9% of Idahoans (over 152,000 people) experience food insecurity, according to a recent report by Feeding America which looked at 2020 data; 10.5% of those are children.
Enrollment roundup: several Idaho universities see overall enrollment increases
BOISE, Idaho — Good news for higher education – overall enrollment rates at Boise State University, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University increased. Boise State University the number of first-time resident undergraduates increased by 20% over last fall, which is about 314 students. Overall,...
Eastern Idaho nuclear lab gets $150M to upgrade infrastructure
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that...
Schools superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 24, 2022 State superintendent candidates Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert clashed over a variety of education policies, including school choice, funding and immunization rates during Monday night’s Idaho Public Television debate. Gilbert, a former teacher, jabbed at Critchfield’s lack of classroom experience, while she flexed her former […] The post Schools superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Brad Little to visit Wallace for ‘Capital for a Day’ on October 27
WALLACE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little is heading to Wallace next Thursday for the state’s “Capital for a Day” program. Little will discuss the Idaho government and hold an open forum to hear from the city’s community. Every month, a rural town in Idaho is named “Capital for a Day” so residents can address their issues directly with the...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
