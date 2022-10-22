Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Timing the showers & storms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been dry for several days in a row. That will change as a cold front blows in later tonight. Rain has been hard to come by here lately. Even with this next chance rolling into the region, you shouldn’t even expect a significant amount. I am even talking about the next system that gets in here for the weekend.
WKYT 27
Powerful Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the strongest storms could produce wild wind and hail. Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Wednesday. Highs cool from around...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain and Gusty Winds Sweep Through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds are cranking out there today as a storm system rolls into the Commonwealth. This is bringing the threat for strong storms in here and is part of an overall pattern change that takes us into a more active setup. There’s even a little winter possible into early November.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/26/22
Chris Johnson’s Forecast: Breezy and chilly today, another warm-up ahead late week. Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to...
natureworldnews.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Most of Mid-State as Line of Storms Move Through Tennessee and Kentucky
Today, a line of storms is expected to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front quickly makes its way toward the Mid State. As locals are leaving for the day on Tuesday morning, the weather is calm and quiet with no significant weather issues predicted.
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
wdrb.com
Much needed rainfall possible this week
Temperatures continue to climb back near 80 for many of us today again as we continue to remain very dry across Kentuckiana. We're over 2.5" short this month on rainfall and even more than that over the past 40 days across our area, with less than 1/4" of rain. Our...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
fox56news.com
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted...
WKYT 27
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
fox56news.com
Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White game
Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White …. Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove …. A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project. One that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Fayette Co. Health Dept. offering free flu shots. Clinic...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
fox56news.com
‘Stick to the gameplan’ the message for UK offense against Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the Kentucky football team gets ready for Saturday’s showdown with Tennessee, the Wildcats’ offense has been preparing with a clear message this week: stick to the game plan. The Volunteers have the highest-scoring offense in the FBS at 50.1 points per...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
fox56news.com
Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
fox56news.com
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs
Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move …. Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across...
