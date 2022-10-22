Read full article on original website
Maryland State Police troopers allege racial discrimination in a new lawsuit
Three Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the state's law enforcement agency, alleging racial discrimination against its officers of color. In a 40-page lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit alleges the state's law enforcement agency has a history of engaging in systemic...
In the U.S., some 4.6 million people are disenfranchised due to a felony conviction
An estimated 2% of the voting-age population in the United States will be ineligible to cast ballots during this year's midterm elections due to state laws banning people with felony convictions from voting. That's according to research released Tuesday by the Sentencing Project, a nonprofit organization that advocates for restoration...
Trans inmates need access to gender-affirming care. Often they have to sue to get it
This story is part of a series looking at transgender inmates in the U.S. and the challenges they face in confinement and upon release. The series focuses on topics such as being incarcerated in prisons that do not reflect the inmate's gender identity, the medical hurdles faced behind bars, and rehousing after being released. The series includes dozens of interviews with inmates, experts and public officials.
Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston. Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz will not be eligible for parole for 45 years, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. The Marcotte family agreed to the deal to spare themselves the ordeal of a trial, prosecutors said.
