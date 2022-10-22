WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston. Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz will not be eligible for parole for 45 years, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. The Marcotte family agreed to the deal to spare themselves the ordeal of a trial, prosecutors said.

PRINCETON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO