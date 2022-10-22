Read full article on original website
Yankees: 5 potential managerial replacements for Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees made it to the ALCS but it was still not a good season for them after their tumble in the second half of the regular season and not even getting to the World Series, let alone winning it. There is a lot of blame to go...
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
Phillies: 3 best quotes from Bryce Harper after World Series clincher
Just seven days after his 30th birthday, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper gave the City of Brotherly Love a belated present on Sunday. Harper blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. With the victory, the Phillies will represent the NL in the World Series, which begins on Friday.
NBC Sports
Dusty's humorous reaction to Bochy getting Rangers job
Dusty Baker is ecstatic about the Texas Rangers hiring former Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Speaking with reporters before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Saturday, Baker took time to acknowledge his friend's new position with the Rangers. "I'm glad for Bruce," Baker...
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
'I miss this game'; legendary Giants manager Bruce Bochy on his return to baseball
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.Bochy, who won the first of his World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in the old Rangers ballpark in 2010, was introduced Monday by the Texas general manager who pitched for the manager in San Diego four years before that."One of the things I told Boch when we offered him the job. I said, I'm not doing this because I loved you when I...
Dodgers could finally lose hot managerial candidate to Royals
Prior to the 2022 season, a surprise Dodgers coach found himself elevated to the top of a big-league managerial search, only for things to eventually settle elsewhere. But this time, the momentum is pulsing in first base coach Clayton McCullough’s direction as the Kansas City Royals attempt to narrow the field and balance experience with exuberance.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Phillies fans melt down over Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 2020 wardrobe choice
Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts let his hometown pride for Houston show back in 2020, and the video and photos were brought up again on Wednesday, agitating Phillies fans who didn’t bother to check the timestamp of the images. A native of Houston, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore...
Rangers introduce new Manager Bruce Bochy
Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.com) - Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy spoke at Globe Life Field Monday morning. Bochy is the 20th full-time manager of the Rangers. He's one of 10 managers in Major League history to have at least three World Series titles. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we went through the interview process, Bruce's passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington."Bochy has won 2,003 games as a manager, 951 with San Diego from 1995 to 2006 and 1,052 with San Francisco from 2007-19.
Reunion between Trey Mancini and Baltimore Orioles could make sense
The Baltimore Orioles’ decision to trade Trey Mancini did not go over well with the team. At the time, the Orioles were one of the biggest surprises in the game. They were hovering on the edge of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and seemed as though they could actually bring pieces in. Trading Mancini, an inspirational figure in the clubhouse, seemed to be the equivalent of waving the white flag on the season, prompting general manager Mike Elias to have a meeting with players he considers key pieces of their core.
