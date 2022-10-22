ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

When We Were Young Festival cancels Saturday events due to wind warning in Las Vegas

By Travis Schlepp, Gary Dymski
KTLA
 3 days ago

A highly anticipated music festival that features dozens of emo and pop-punk bands from the early and mid-2000s was put on hold after gusty winds led to a cancellation of Saturday’s events.

The When We Were Young Festival was meant to be held in Las Vegas over the weekend with several days of performances and other events.

But on Saturday, a forecast of high winds with gusts up to nearly 50 mph for the Las Vegas valley led to the cancellation of that day’s shows.

Festival organizers announced the move on their website , Facebook and other social media, saying they acted on the advice of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The post on the website said the decision was not one that came lightly but was made for the safety of fans, staff and performers. The festival website has information on ticket refunds for Saturday.

With weather conditions expected to be back to normal Sunday, the festival organizers said shows and activities would resume as scheduled. Festival shows will also take place on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The sold-out festival features a star-studded lineup of acts from the heyday of pop-punk and emo music, when kids tuned into FuseTV every afternoon and counted down the days until the Vans Warped Tour.

Headliners included My Chemical Romance and Paramore, plus Avril Lavigne, Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday.

The festival is set to return in 2023, with Green Day and Blink-182 announced as headlining acts. Tickets for the 2023 festival are already sold out.

KTLA

KTLA

