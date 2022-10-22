ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Marshall man accused in Tuesday shooting on East End Blvd.

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has been arrested for his alleged involvement with a Tuesday afternoon shooting. According to the Marshall Police Department, around 2:23 p.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Blvd. North regarding a shooting. The police department’s report stated witnesses observed a man in a white pickup firing shots at a gold Buick LeSabre. The shooting victim was reportedly able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was later interviewed by Marshall PD investigators. The victim’s testimony led police to arrest Demon Lakeith Bray, 38, of Marshall, who was taken into custody without incident.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police investigating shots fired on Oak Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Longview are looking for information about a shooting that happened Monday night. Shots were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street around 7:20 p.m., officers said. They were called to the scene but were unable to find any known shooting victims, but they did report finding damage to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police investigating weekend homicide

Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler. Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in a normally quiet residential street, and it was caught on camera. It happened in the 600 block of Oak Street in Longview around 7:30 Monday night. And one resident said he heard over 20 shots fired from two vehicles as they rolled down the street.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police detective on the vice/anti-gang unit at Tyler PD and the Texas anti-gang joint task force for Smith County investigated a woman who had allegedly been selling large quantities of narcotics in the area. Leslie Venegas, 22, was suspected of selling large quantities of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler police search for missing teen last seen in 2020

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was last seen in 2020. Evie Camacho, 17, has been missing from Tyler since Jan. 28, 2020 when she "ran away from Child Protective Services," according to an alert issued by the department.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder. Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.
GRAND SALINE, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials continue to search for the suspects involved in a shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — One person is in surgery with gunshot injuries at a local hospital after a shooting in Tyler. Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene at the 2400 block North of Broadway Avenue with a victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room

Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video. Lt. governor addresses opponent’s cease-and-desist letter on Tyler campaign stop. "Have you watched the ads? Where he says my policies are exactly like...I’m sorry, Mike Collier says my policies are exactly like Joe Biden’s policies and then he says, ‘there’s no daylight between us.”
GILMER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy