FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame
Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th. Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 7-3. Of the 10 prior...
Kelly administration, Schmidt campaign react to declining test scores in Kansas after COVID
Kansas Republican Derek Schmidt’s campaign pointed to declining test scores released Monday as an indictment on Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to close schools at the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. Meanwhile, Kelly’s office noted that Kansas is in line with drops nationwide and said her continued...
1 in 5 Kansans plan to move away — soon. Drop fake fights over drag queens and get real
Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.
Red tide algae is back in Southwest Florida waters. Here’s what experts predict
The organism that causes red tide is back in waters off the coast of Southwest Florida. Samples collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last week revealed varying levels of the microscopic algae Karenia brevis, offshore of Manatee, Sarasota, Collier and Lee counties. At high enough concentrations, the...
‘Help me please,’ man pleads on Facebook. But his alleged kidnapping was fake, cops say
More than 4,000 people shared a man’s Facebook post, in which he stated he had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Arkansas. But his post, according to police in Helena-West Helena, was a hoax. Now Fredrick Gamble faces charges for the fake social media post. “Help me please,” Gamble said...
