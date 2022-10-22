ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th. Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 7-3. Of the 10 prior...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy