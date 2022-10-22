ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Get to Know Georgia’s QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi

Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Alabama Guard Brandon Miller Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Alabama men's basketball guard Brandon Miller is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s college basketball. Julius Erving...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Greeneville Sun

London Falling? Nathaniel Hackett's job may be on line with Broncos

A battle between 2-5 teams in London that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET wouldn't typically draw much interest stateside, but Sunday's game at Wembley has plenty of storylines. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he is "ready to rock" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets. He'll be back in the lineup and trying to keep the Broncos within shouting distance in the AFC playoff picture. ...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is entering his first season as an everyday starter. So far, he's gotten off to a strong start. Through four games, he is averaging 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 48 percent. Herro has emerged as one of the league's brightest stars and is starting to receive recognition. He was recently placed on No. 23 on Bleacher Report's Top 25 players under 25.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions

The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy