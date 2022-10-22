Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Get to Know Georgia’s QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi
Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
Nebraska’s Coordinators Address Challenges on Both Sides of Ball
Illinois among nation’s elite at running back and on defense
Jaxson Jones, Washington Huskies edge-rusher pledge, receives Oregon, USC offers, planning visits
Yuma Catholic three-star edge-rusher and Washington Huskies pledge Jaxson Jones is red-hot on the recruiting. Despite a commitment to Washington last month, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end/outside linebacker has only seen his recruitment intensify with recent offers from Notre Dame, ...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wichita Eagle
Alabama Guard Brandon Miller Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Alabama men's basketball guard Brandon Miller is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s college basketball. Julius Erving...
London Falling? Nathaniel Hackett's job may be on line with Broncos
A battle between 2-5 teams in London that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET wouldn't typically draw much interest stateside, but Sunday's game at Wembley has plenty of storylines. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he is "ready to rock" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets. He'll be back in the lineup and trying to keep the Broncos within shouting distance in the AFC playoff picture. ...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is entering his first season as an everyday starter. So far, he's gotten off to a strong start. Through four games, he is averaging 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 48 percent. Herro has emerged as one of the league's brightest stars and is starting to receive recognition. He was recently placed on No. 23 on Bleacher Report's Top 25 players under 25.
Wichita Eagle
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Wichita Eagle
Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall
There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
Nicky Law leads Rowdies into Eastern Conference Semifinals
The Tampa Bay Rowdies are going for a third straight Eastern Conference title in the USL Championship. The Rowdies did enough to win their post-season opener with a 3-1 victory over Miami FC.
Comments / 0