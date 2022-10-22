Wolves in, Wild out for playoffs

HIBBING — I haven’t done previews on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild, so you get a double dose of that today.

We’ll start with the Wild.

Minnesota recorded 113 points last season, which is the best in the teams’ history.

The Wild ultimately got bounced in the first round of the playoffs, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who follows this team on a daily basis.

Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin made two significant moves in the offseason, trading Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings, then he dumped Cam Talbot, sending him to Ottawa for goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

Other than that, the team remained status quo, which in my determination, wasn’t enough.

Gustavsson is an unknown. He didn’t play a lot for the Senators, and when he did, he didn’t set the world on fire.

It was a wait-and-see proposition.

He also kept Marc Andre-Fleury, who has had a stellar career, but he’s at the end of the line. How much does he have left?

After five games, it looks like Guerin kept the wrong goalie.

Minnesota has given up 24 goals, and neither goalie has looked good.

Of course, a goalie is only as good as the defense in front of him, and the Wild’s defense looks like Swiss cheese.

The offense is starting to come around, and the power play is looking good, but against Boston aturday, the Wild had two 5-on-3 advanatages and couldn’t score on either of then. One of them was almost a minute in length.

The penalty kill is a little better, but quit taking senseless penalties, especially in your offensive zone.

There’s still 77 games left in the regular season, but I’ll go out on a limb and say the Wild won’t make the playoffs.

The goaltending isn’t good. They don’t want to bring Jesper Wallstedt up too early, but the Swedish phenom could be called upon earlier than expected.

Marco Rossi has to take the next step, and it looks like Matt Boldy is bigger and stronger, but until that defensive corps steps up, it might be a long season in Wild-land.

———

As for the Timberwolves, this team might have a chance to make a run for an NBA title.

Before you say that’s preposterous, I didn’t say they would win the NBA title, but this is probably one of the better teams in the clubs’ history, at least on paper.

The addition of Rudy Gobert gives Coach Chris Finch a legitimate rim protector. He, along with Jayden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns, should be able to limit teams to one shot, except for the fact that the Oklahoma Thunder out-rebounded Minnesota in game No. 1.

It sounded as if Towns and Anthony Edwards weren’t on their games against Oklahoma City, but that was more of a mirage than trend. That won’t happen much this season.

If that’s the case all year, the Wolves will have trouble competing in a tough Western Conference.

There’s probably four teams that won’t make the playoffs. The rest, good luck.

One prognosticator has Minnesota as the fifth best team. That’s possible, no doubt about it, but the Wolves could also be in one of the two play-in games as well.

The over/under for wins is around 50. That’s doable, too.

Playing defense, rebounding and the ability to make the three will be the keys to a successful Minnesota season.

The Wolves had a chance to make some hay in their first seven games of the season.

They had Oklahoma, then Utah, Oklahoma, San Antonio, San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers, then San Antonio again.

All I heard last week was that Oklahoma City, Utah and San Antonio were all in tank mode, which doesn’t mean a whole lot because teams won’t admit it.

If Minnesota has improved, then they should be at least 6-1 after those seven games, but now, they’ve already lost to Utah, which didn’t seem to be in tank mode.

The Jazz owned the Timberwolves after halftime, and in the overtime session.

That’s an inexcusable loss for Minnesota, but Towns is still committing senseless fouls and sitting out good chunks of the game.

For the Gobert-Towns tandem to work, he has to stay on the court.

If everything works out I predict the Wolves will make the playoffs and miss the play-in games.

I know it’s a long season and anything can happen, but as of now that’s how I see it. The Wild don’t pass the eye test at the moment.

Maybe the Wild will start slow, then by the time March, April and May come along, maybe they will be the team we’re expecting them to be.

After the dismal season the Minnesota Twins had, at least late in the season, we need something positive to happen.

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and they haven’t exactly lit the world on fire.

They’re learning under a new coach, and they’re winning games in the fourth quarter instead of losing them like last year.

The Vikngs don’t have to apologize for the way they’re winning.

That’s just how it goes in the NFL sometimes.

As for the Wild and Wolves, let’s hope this winter is as exciting as last year. It makes the short, cold days go by faster when your professional teams are in the mix for the playoffs.