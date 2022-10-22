Harrison Bader, Aaron Judge Yankees blunder extends inning to set up homer

Make sure to squeeze your glove.

That fundamental may have helped New York Yankee Harrison Bader in the second inning of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge had a miscommunication on this fly ball and Bader was unable to make the catch.



Chas McCormick homered in the next at-bat. pic.twitter.com/wib2VsaTr9 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 22, 2022

With two outs and New York ace Gerrit Cole almost through the inning, Christian Vasquez lofted a fly ball towards right-center field that was ultimately dropped by Bader. Both Aaron Judge and Bader were chasing the initial fly ball and were attempting to avoid a collision. Judge passed in front of Bader just as he was about catch it, prompting the error.

Chas McCormick ripped a two-run home run to right field the very next at-bat and gave Houston an early 2-0 lead.

Outside of this incident, Bader has been a standout this Postseason. The Bronxville native has cracked four home runs this October.