New York State

Harrison Bader, Aaron Judge Yankees blunder extends inning to set up homer

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Make sure to squeeze your glove.

That fundamental may have helped New York Yankee Harrison Bader in the second inning of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge had a miscommunication on this fly ball and Bader was unable to make the catch.

Chas McCormick homered in the next at-bat. pic.twitter.com/wib2VsaTr9

— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 22, 2022

With two outs and New York ace Gerrit Cole almost through the inning, Christian Vasquez lofted a fly ball towards right-center field that was ultimately dropped by Bader. Both Aaron Judge and Bader were chasing the initial fly ball and were attempting to avoid a collision. Judge passed in front of Bader just as he was about catch it, prompting the error.

Chas McCormick ripped a two-run home run to right field the very next at-bat and gave Houston an early 2-0 lead.

Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge had a miscommunication, leading to an error in the first inning.
Outside of this incident, Bader has been a standout this Postseason. The Bronxville native has cracked four home runs this October.

