ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Iran boasts of arms sales, but denies it supplied Russia’s kamikaze drones

By Mary Kay Linge
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7MTM_0ijB5fCM00

Hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi boasted about his regime’s international arms sales Saturday — even as his foreign ministry condemned calls to investigate the Iranian “kamikaze drones” that have been wreaking havoc in Ukraine.

Raisi said that multiple countries had clamored for Iranian-made weaponry when he attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

“People came up to me asking us to sell them military products,” he said in a speech Saturday.

“‘Why us?’ I asked them, ‘there are so many other countries’ … They said ‘because yours are better’.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry called “false and baseless” the multiple reports that Iran has sold 1,000 self-detonating drones to Russia for use in its devastating attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435DTw_0ijB5fCM00
Iran's foreign ministry called the drone reports "false and baseless."
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VJtB_0ijB5fCM00
A foreign ministry spokesman said the regime "strongly rejected and condemned" the call for a UN probe of the drone sales.
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2051LO_0ijB5fCM00
The drones have been seen with increasing frequency in Ukraine's bombarded cities.
REUTERS

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the regime “strongly rejected and condemned” Friday’s call for a UN probe of the drone sales by France, Germany and Britain.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its pursuit to protect its national interest and to secure the rights of the noble Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible action,” Kanaani said.

The terrifying Shahed-136 attack drones — explosives-equipped “loitering munitions” that can hover quietly above a target before destroying it, and itself, with a self-immolating explosion — have been seen with increasing frequency in Ukraine’s bombarded cities, including Zaporizhzhia , Kyiv, and Odessa .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEFDG_0ijB5fCM00
The Iran-Russia drone arrangement could be a breach of a UN Security Council resolution.
REUTERS

Iranian troops on the ground in Crimea are maintaining the drones and training their Russian counterparts in their use, the White House said Thursday.

The Iran-Russia drone arrangement could be a breach of the UN Security Council resolution that approved the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, envoys from the three European nations said.

But Raisi said they’re just jealous — complaining that Iran’s foes “do not want us to grow … to conquer markets.”

“Let the enemy get angry and die of anger,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

Just over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ is not clear,” one of Russia’s puppet leaders in Kherson said Thursday in...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Everyone’s drunk. No uniforms. No food.’ Inside the confusion greeting some of Russia’s newly mobilized troops

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine, Aleksandr Koltun, a 35-year-old father of six, showed up at the local draft board office in the Siberian city of Bratsk and presented himself for service.
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
The Jewish Press

Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3

Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy