Irwin family offers proposal, wedding packages to couples at Australian Zoo

By News.com.au
 3 days ago

The Irwin family is opening its iconic Australia Zoo grounds for couples to pop the question or get married.

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler were hitched at the Sunshine Coast venue in March 2020.

They followed in the footsteps of parents Steve and Terri Irwin, who met at the zoo and also married there in 1992.

Now, the family is offering up the opportunity for Aussies to make the most of the lush grounds and exotic scenery for their own weddings .

“Whether you are looking for a small, intimate experience or a larger scale event, Australia Zoo is the perfect location for your wedding celebrations,” the website reads.

One package offered, the Enchanting Elopement package is available for up to 40 guests and is also suitable for vow renewals.

Fans of the zoo have already taken to social media to share their excitement over the prospect of tying the knot at the venue .

“Such an amazing place for all animal lovers to say their I dos,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I’d literally fake an entire relationship to have a wedding here,” one user joked.

“I mean, hint, hint, freakin’ hint,” wrote another, tagging their partner.

There are a number of packages available that couples can choose from for their big day.

All packages include a personal wedding planner to help curate the entire organization of the event.

The Closest Thing To Heaven ceremony package gives brides the chance to walk down the aisle with kangaroos jumping around.
“This is my dream for our 10-year anniversary,” one Instagram user wrote.

“A vow renewal and first Australia trip; we’re celebrating five years this November.”

The Closest Thing To Heaven ceremony package gives brides the chance to walk down the aisle with kangaroos jumping past and exchange vows underneath gum trees.

The Serengeti Safari ceremony package gives access to the African savanna plains where white rhinoceros, giraffes, zebras, and meerkats roam freely .

A sunset ceremony and pre-dinner drinks package are available for those who want to watch the sun sink below the horizon before heading off to the reception.

For those that are yet to pop the question, there are special packages available to create a unique proposal experience at the zoo.

