Bobcats defense stymies Northern Illinois, grab third straight victory

For all the credit Ohio (5-3, 3-1) has gotten, finding different ways to win so far this season, they’ve still been searching for an opportunity to hang their heads on the defense’s effort.

That came on a warm Saturday in Athens where the Bobcats only allowed one touchdown to the defending conference champions in a 24-17 win over the Huskies.

Despite Northern Illinois (2-6, 1-3) having a rough go at it in 2022, the Huskies were still Mid-American Conference champions last season and brought back a litany of starters spread around the field. Ohio knew they would have to make a statement early to put pressure on a Northern Illinois team plagued with injuries.

The first play of the afternoon was a 38-yard completion from Kurtis Rourke to James Bostic, setting the tone in the game. A few plays later, Rourke was able to escape a broken-down pocket, scramble right and find Sam Wiglusz in the end zone for an eight-yard score. It was the sixth touchdown of the year for the Ohio State transfer.

“He’s made a ton of plays for us and he is... special,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said about his star receiver after the win. “He’s got to be tops in the league. He’s calm and sees things at the snap, reading coverages.... His play is really, really impressive and we’ve got to find more ways to get him in the game plan.”

For all the focus Ohio has had on them for failing to defend the pass, Saturday was the complete antithesis. With Rocky Lombardi still out due to injury, the Bobcats were forced to go up against Justin Lynch.

Lynch is a historic name around Northern Illinois, but it was a far cry from having to go up against his Heisman contending brother. The sophomore went 9-17 on the day for 110 yards, a major improvement for the Bobcats defense given what they’ve allowed this season.

This time around, Ohio struggled mightily to defend the rush, allowing both Huskies running backs to average over five yards-per-carry in the first half. While they were allowing Northern Illinois to drive down the field, the defense stood up when absolutely needed.

“The effort has been the same. The coaching has been the same. There’s been some great adjustments from our defensive staff,” Albin said about the defensive improvement the Bobcats have seen recently. “We’ve got some very resilient, tough guys.”

They allowed two field goals from the Huskies and went into the locker room at the end of the first half with a 10-6 lead. A miraculous 61-yard scramble from Rourke helped set up a field goal for the Bobcats with under a minute left in the half.

“I thought about three times that I should’ve been down already,” Rourke said while smiling after the game when talking about the run. “I thought someone was going to catch me from behind but I was just running until I was eventually brought down. It was a lot of fun too, weaving in-and-out, don’t get to do that too often.”

Struggling to consistently have long, drawn out drives, Ohio was able to build something early in the third quarter with a 13 play, six minute drive that culminated with Rourke finding the end zone on a QB keeper to give the Bobcats an eight point lead.

The lead didn’t last long however. Ohio forced the Huskies into a fourth and three situation that ended with Antario Brown going down the left sideline for 45 yards. On the very next play Kacper Rutkiewicz took a pitch 11 yards for the score, evening the score at 17 a piece.

“Just do what we do best, just put a drive together and just put some points on the board,” Rourke said about the message around the sideline after the game was tied up. “There’s so many times this year we’ve had scoring drives, it didn’t make any difference how much time was left because it’s what we do and what we’re trying to do.”

The Bobcats were able to grab the lead back mid-way through the final quarter, riding the backs of those who got them there. Rourke and Wiglusz linked up for another touchdown pass. The Ohio St. transfer made a fantastic jumping catch over a defender in the back left on the end zone for the 22-yard score.

The defense was able to step up one last time, forcing the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs with just under two minutes left on the clock, essentially ending the contest.