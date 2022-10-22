Read full article on original website
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”
Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk To Offer Fans Shares Of Royalties From Next Song, “Bedtime”
Lil Durk is offering fans the opportunity to own shares of the royalties from his next song. Lil Durk has partnered with the investment platform Exceed Talent Capital to offer fans the opportunity to acquire shares of the royalties from his upcoming song, “Bedtime” featuring Doodle Lo. With the company, Durk will also be releasing a “Trenches All-Access Pass,” giving fans priority list reservations for the sale and access to Durk’s Grand Theft Auto roleplay server.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s Son Adonis Sings Happy Birthday To Him In Sweet Video
The five year old put his own spin on the Happy Birthday song. Drake is getting all the love on his special day. The Canadian rapper, who turned 36 on Monday (October 24), didn’t celebrate his big day with his annual themed birthday party. Instead, he opted to give back to his devoted fans by giving away free chicken form Dave’s Hot Chicken — one of America’s fastest growing restaurants which Drake invested in back in 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG Uploads
The Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on “Down In the DM.”. Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his “crush” on Angela Simmons during his 2015 hit song, “Down In the DM,” the two have begun sparking relationship rumours – first with a night of partying back in September, and now with an apparent baecation, according to their most recent Instagram uploads, anyway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”
The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Claims Jay-Z Intervened During Drake-Diddy Altercation
Jay-Z broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy at Yeezy season 1, according to Ye. Kanye West’s press run continues as his talent agency CAA and Adidas distance themselves from him. This week, the Yeezy founder sat down with Lex Fridman for an in-depth interview that covered everything from his recent anti-Semitic remarks, his presidential campaign, Yeezy brand, and, of course, Drake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” World Tour Ticket Prices
The mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices. Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith Poses With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, & More
The crew got together for a special, fun-filled screening of Will’s film “Emancipation.”. Undeniably, it has been a rocky year for Will Smith. His infamous moment at the Oscars earlier in the year proved to be life and career-changing after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The fallout was swift as news of shelved deals emerged amid ridicule, but the beloved Fresh Prince icon has seemingly bounced back.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ashanti Calls Irv Gotti A Liar
In a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth. Much has been said about Ashanti and Irv Gotti throughout 2022. No one prepared for the press run Gotti was swept into as his Murder Inc documentary took over Hip Hop, but the revelations thrust the famed label head into the spotlight thanks to several mentions of the former songbird.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black & Monica’s Apparent Date Night Leaves Twitter Confused
Twitter had plenty to say after Monica’s apparent date night with Kodak Black. It looks like Monica found herself a new, unsuspecting boo, shortly after her birthday. The legendary R&B singer celebrated her 42nd birthday this week and it seems that Kodak Black helped her ring in a new year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K & Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dinner While Kanye Confirms “Yecosystem” Plans
The 45-year-old revealed that most of the details revealed last week were right, although the name being circulated isn’t entirely accurate. It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian, who, after celebrating her 42nd birthday with a failed attempt to land her private jet in Las Vegas, was spotted out grabbing a bite to eat at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel with Ivanka Trump on Sunday (October 23) night.
