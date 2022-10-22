Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!
Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
Final Results, Prize Money for CJ Cup in South Carolina: Rory McIlroy Wins $1,890,000
The Northern Irishman repeated as champion of the CJ Cup and in the process returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy knew about this golf rule that almost cost K.H. Lee, but did you!?
Rory McIlroy displayed good knowledge of the rules of golf on Sunday at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, 33, was coming down the stretch in search of returning to the top of the world golf rankings when this happened. He was playing alongside K.H. Lee...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac stuns golf fans with new Halloween costume
Paige Spiranac has taken to social media to reveal her choice of Halloween outfit, as well as offer two lucky golf fans the chance to win a round of golf in 2023. Spiranac, who has the most followers of any individual golfer on Instagram including Tiger Woods, has stunned her fans by dressing up as Street Fighter's Cammy for Halloween.
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on
The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reach No. 1, Lydia Ko wins in Korea
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
golfmagic.com
Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs
Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
GolfWRX
‘Not sure it’s possible to play any slower’ – Things got awkward between Ian Poulter and Kevin Na at LIV presser
The LIV Golf series returns this week at Trump National Doral Golf Course for the scene of the finale of the new tour’s inaugural season. Unlike previous events staged by the Saudi-backed Tour, this week incorporates a mix of both match play and stroke play. Also in a changeup...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy holds back TEARS as he returns to World No.1 spot with CJ Cup win
Rory McIlroy became the World No.1 for the ninth time in his career with a one-shot victory over Kurt Kitayama at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman has been in supreme form in 2022 and entered this week at Congaree Golf Club fresh off renewing his rivalry with LIV Golf chief Greg Norman.
2022 CJ Cup prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
GolfWRX
Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods
2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
With boosted purse, WM Phoenix Open field likely to be the best ever at TPC Scottsdale
As an "elevated event" in 2023, the WM Phoenix Open will more than double its prize money and have perhaps the best collection of players ever.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebel RETURNS for season-ending Team Championship in Miami
Adrian Otaegui, who recently became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled into Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC side for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami this week. Otaegui, who clinched his fourth DP World Tour title with a runaway victory on home...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/24/22): Scotty Cameron Tourtype SSS Circle T
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Callaway’s new Great Big Bertha line offers premium distance
The Great Big Bertha name is back and it’s bringing with it a line of clubs packed with ultra-premium materials, premium construction and easy distance. Beyond aiming for cart paths and playing golf on the moon, the easiest way to create more distance is to create more club head speed — but that’s easier said than done for a lot of golfers in the moderate swing speed category. To help these golfers gain speed, Callaway has engineered the new Great Big Bertha line to create an ultra-lightweight package to promote greater returns through the bag.
Golf.com
This clever handicapping app predicts whether you’ll win any given golf match
I have a couple of friends with whom I’ve played golf regularly over the years. Unfortunately, we don’t get to peg it together often — I live in Boston and they live back in my hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind. — but whenever I’m back home, the three of us try to play as much as we can.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?
One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
