KFOX 14

El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley on lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cesar Chavez Academy was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. Administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. The El Paso Police Department is on site. All...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
