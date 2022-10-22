Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
KFOX 14
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
cbs4local.com
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
KFOX 14
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
KFOX 14
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
KFOX 14
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
KFOX 14
Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley on lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cesar Chavez Academy was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. Administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. The El Paso Police Department is on site. All...
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
KFOX 14
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces heating company gives tips ahead of drop in temperatures to freezing levels
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with a heating company who said Las Crucens residents should start checking out their heating sooner rather than later to be prepared for freezing temperatures. "I actually love it, it’s a little windy but I love this kind of weather," said Las...
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
KFOX 14
Man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility after altercation with roommate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at an assisted living facility in El Paso's Lower Valley. Police officials said they were called to an incident at 6:45 p.m. at 180CR Croom, the location for Loving Care Assisted Living. An...
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
KFOX 14
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
KVIA
Teenager arrested carrying axe and black ski mask after upper valley bakery robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 17-year-old has been charged with burglarizing an upper valley bakery. According to investigators, Jacob Perez was arrested on the 200 block of Alvarez carrying an axe and a black ski mask. Tactical unit officers responded to the Arcoiries Bakery burglary at...
KFOX 14
'It blew my Halloween decorations away'; El Pasoans face fall-like weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. KFOX14 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
