Richland American Legion welcomes vets for Thanksgiving dinner and games

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Richland American Legion Post 849 welcomed back veterans for their annual Thanksgiving dinner and bingo event Saturday afternoon.

Veterans from the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home visited for the first time in two years, due to the pandemic. The Legion said they love doing events like this so Vets can have fun and see some friendly faces that they haven’t in a while.

“All Vietnam veterans remember how we were treated when we came back,” Senior Vice Commander of American Legion Post 849, Don Predko, said. “And we made a promise, I guess all Vietnam veterans made a promise to each other, we’re never going to let another veteran go un-appreciated.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Predko said that something as small as telling a veteran thank you for your service can be enough to lift their spirits and make their day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.