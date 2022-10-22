ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
WTOL 11

SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
13abc.com

Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
13abc.com

Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
WTOL 11

Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
sent-trib.com

Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion

This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
WTOL 11

Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows

Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
13abc.com

Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
toledo.com

Nine Unique Pies to Try for National Pizza Month

Pizza. At once a comfort food, culinary masterpiece, and Friday night tradition. It’s convenient, delicious, and even economical. What pizza isn’t always described as though? Unique. While we love a good red sauce plus mozzarella plus pepperoni combo, this National Pizza Month we’ve honed in on the harder to categorize pizzas that Toledo has to offer.
WTOL 11

$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTOL 11

Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

