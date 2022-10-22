Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
13abc.com
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
13abc.com
Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
sent-trib.com
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows
Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
13abc.com
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
Hundreds turn out to enjoy great weather, 5K and 8 miler fundraiser at Secor Metropark
SYLVANIA, Ohio — More than 200 runners and walkers laced up their shoes and enjoyed the warmth for the annual Falling Leaves 8 miler and 5K at Secor Metropark on Sunday. The race is put on by the Toledo Road Runner Club with all money raised going to help Guatemalan communities in need.
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
toledo.com
Nine Unique Pies to Try for National Pizza Month
Pizza. At once a comfort food, culinary masterpiece, and Friday night tradition. It’s convenient, delicious, and even economical. What pizza isn’t always described as though? Unique. While we love a good red sauce plus mozzarella plus pepperoni combo, this National Pizza Month we’ve honed in on the harder to categorize pizzas that Toledo has to offer.
$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
Newly-formed nonprofit set to introduce a new sport to underserved youth in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new nonprofit is set to begin its mission to develop Toledo's youth in life and in volleyball. Co-directors Zahra A. Collins and Raychelle Skibinski founded UrbanVolley 419 to develop, educate and promote volleyball in Toledo's underserved, underrepresented youth populations. The hope is to grow the...
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia
TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
