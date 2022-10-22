Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Kevin McCarthy, who Liz Cheney called the 'leader of the pro-Putin wing' of the GOP, has developed a reputation for desperate power grabs: 'He's willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain'
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
Trump news – live: Trump lawyers receive Jan 6 subpoena as Meadows ordered to testify to Georgia grand jury
Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the...
Porterville Recorder
Russia, if you're listening...
On Tuesday, October 18 of this year, the Associated Press reported Kevin McCarthy had said if Republicans achieve a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections on November 8, the United States “would no longer write a blank check” for the Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion.
Porterville Recorder
WTA Abierto Tampico Results
TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses):. Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 6-3. Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-4,...
US urges 'forceful' Myanmar stance as Southeast Asia ministers meet
The United States urged strong action on Myanmar as Southeast Asian ministers prepared to meet Thursday on how to deal with the military-run country ahead of an upcoming summit. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are holding emergency talks Thursday in Jakarta on Myanmar in advance of the November 10-13 ASEAN and East Asia summits in Cambodia.
Venezuelans halted in Panama by US policy change return home
PANAMA CITY (AP) — With dashed dreams and empty hands, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants are stranded in Panama’s capital looking for a way home after surviving the crossing of the Darien Gap only to find that a United States policy change had closed the border to them. In...
Porterville Recorder
Mexico challenged by injuries, tough group at World Cup
Will this be the year that Mexico finally overcomes the “quinto partido” World Cup curse?. There are a lot of hurdles for El Tri to get there. Mexico has experienced both lackluster recent performances and a spate of key injuries as the team prepares for the World Cup. And the Mexicans are in a tough group in Qatar.
Amidst The War, Kyiv’s Leading Techno Club Reopens For One Night: ‘The Crowd Today Is Different’
KYIV, UKRAINE — “Respect my borders,” the large entry stamp reads, pressed in bold black block letters down my forearm. Here, a massive courtyard is flanked on one side by a crumbly brick building well over a hundred years old and on the other side by the yellowing building’s new, stainless-steel addition. Techno is pulsating through the open door of the building — the leading techno club in Kyiv, Ukraine. The space officially has no name. Located at the edge of Kyiv inside a former brewery, the club’s logo and de facto identifying mark is a mathematical sign, ∄, used in...
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
VIENNA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):. Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia,...
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
Second rail union rejects deal with freight railroads, elevating chance of strike
A second rail union voted against ratifying a tentative agreement with the nation's freight railroads Wednesday, raising chances for a nationwide strike.
Porterville Recorder
American Pickers coming to California
The American Pickers are returning to California. It's planned for episodes of the The History Channel hit television series to be filmed throughout this area in January 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
Twitter deal appears closer as Elon Musk visits Twitter, calls himself 'Chief Twit'
The billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX posted a clip of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a porcelain sink: “Let that sink in.”
Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands Wednesday in Mahsa Amini's hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to a rights group and verified videos. "The enemy and its media... are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. The social media channel 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran's security forces, said fresh protests flared at universities in Tehran, Mashhad in Iran's northeast, and Ahvaz in the southwest, among others.
Comments / 0