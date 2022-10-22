ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lawyers receive Jan 6 subpoena as Meadows ordered to testify to Georgia grand jury

Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the...
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Russia, if you're listening...

On Tuesday, October 18 of this year, the Associated Press reported Kevin McCarthy had said if Republicans achieve a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections on November 8, the United States “would no longer write a blank check” for the Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion.
Porterville Recorder

WTA Abierto Tampico Results

TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses):. Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 6-3. Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-4,...
AFP

US urges 'forceful' Myanmar stance as Southeast Asia ministers meet

The United States urged strong action on Myanmar as Southeast Asian ministers prepared to meet Thursday on how to deal with the military-run country ahead of an upcoming summit. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are holding emergency talks Thursday in Jakarta on Myanmar in advance of the November 10-13 ASEAN and East Asia summits in Cambodia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Mexico challenged by injuries, tough group at World Cup

Will this be the year that Mexico finally overcomes the “quinto partido” World Cup curse?. There are a lot of hurdles for El Tri to get there. Mexico has experienced both lackluster recent performances and a spate of key injuries as the team prepares for the World Cup. And the Mexicans are in a tough group in Qatar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Amidst The War, Kyiv’s Leading Techno Club Reopens For One Night: ‘The Crowd Today Is Different’

KYIV, UKRAINE — “Respect my borders,” the large entry stamp reads, pressed in bold black block letters down my forearm. Here, a massive courtyard is flanked on one side by a crumbly brick building well over a hundred years old and on the other side by the yellowing building’s new, stainless-steel addition. Techno is pulsating through the open door of the building — the leading techno club in Kyiv, Ukraine. The space officially has no name. Located at the edge of Kyiv inside a former brewery, the club’s logo and de facto identifying mark is a mathematical sign, ∄, used in...
Porterville Recorder

ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):. Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia,...
GEORGIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline

Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

American Pickers coming to California

The American Pickers are returning to California. It's planned for episodes of the The History Channel hit television series to be filmed throughout this area in January 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands Wednesday in Mahsa Amini's hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to a rights group and verified videos. "The enemy and its media... are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. The social media channel 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran's security forces, said fresh protests flared at universities in Tehran, Mashhad in Iran's northeast, and Ahvaz in the southwest, among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy