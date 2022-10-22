Read full article on original website
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actionsRoger MarshPenn Run, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
Cambria County students named to New Young Ambassador program
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) today announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. Two Cambria County seniors were among those chosen for the program. Jensen Westrick from Central Cambria High School; and Maddie Ostinowsky, from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School were […]
travelyouman.com
How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)
How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
Early snowfall disrupts pheasant stocking by Pa. Game Commission
Pheasant hunting season opened Saturday, but hunters in a dozen counties had no birds stocked by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on nearby state game lands. An unseasonably early, heavy snowfall last Tuesday damaged the commission’s Southwest Game Farm, near Distant in Armstrong County, and caused a delay in the commission’s stocking of pheasants in some of the counties served by that game farm.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Nearly 18,000 adults had a knee replacement in Pennsylvania during a recent one-year period, with about 270 of them having some kind of complication which often forced them to stay in the hospital longer, or to have to go back into the hospital, according to a new report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
WJAC TV
PA voter registration deadline end of Monday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — 16 days until the midterms, but Monday, Oct. 24, is the deadline to be registered. At Penn State University, Sunday, as students and candidates worked to get people to register. In a swing state like this, every vote matters. And in a state house...
Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort
University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
27 First News
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
WJAC TV
NY man accused of publicly assaulting, choking woman in Centre Co., PSP says
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a New York man is behind bars, accused of publicly assaulting and choking a woman while passing through the area. Troopers say 34-year-old Courtney Griswold is being held in Centre County Prison on charges of strangulation, assault, harassment and resisting arrest, according to online court records.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Skill Games Pose ‘Existential Issue’ And ‘Direct Threat’ To Legal Casino Industry
The ongoing battle between Pennsylvania casinos and skill games continues to escalate, this time on a worldwide stage. Earlier this month, Penn Entertainment CEO Jay Snowden spoke at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas about tens of thousands of illegal, unlicensed gambling machines throughout the state. American Gaming...
‘We feel like we’re picking up their torch.’ Benner Township church plans new building
The church has roots dating back to 1871, when there were only 37 states.
Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
New York Post
This Pennsylvania Comfort Food Looks Pretty Familiar
Everyone has their favorite comfort food, but now, thanks to comfortablefood.com, we know what the favorite comfort food is in Pennsylvania, writes Anne Erickson for wmmr.com. The comfort food study lists the favorite comfort food for every state in America.
WNEP-TV 16
Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate election draws closer
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr of East Stroudsburg about Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. The battle between Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, and...
In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
