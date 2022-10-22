Read full article on original website
Dorothy P. Vincent
Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
Raymond P. Jones, Jr.
Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated...
Marjory Ellen Lough
Marjory Ellen Lough, 87 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Webster Nursing & Rehab Center after a brief illness. She was born September 22, 1935 in Webster County to the late James Grant Lough and Elva C. Ware Lough. Marjory previously worked for Moore Business Forms as a camera operator. She loved to quilt, flower garden, and go to yard sales. She is survived by her sister Marie (Dana) Brooks of Webster Springs; nieces and nephews Gary (Angie) Brooks of Collierville, TN, Brian (Marcie) Brooks of Dover, NC, J. Richard Bright and Debbie (Darrell) Clutter both of Webster Springs, and Vickie (Homer) Nicley of Oak Hill; great-nieces and nephews James Hamrick, Latisha (Jorden) Walker, Andra (Josh) Hamrick, and Leighann (Todd) Lynch; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Richard Bright. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at WV Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lough family.
Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 23
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses keeping your will up to date. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
School pride, traditions fill expanded WVU Homecoming Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Generations of West Virginia University alumni are returning this week to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded Homecoming Week. Homecoming week starts on Monday and is capped off with the football game against TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Homecoming is an opportunity to bring...
Three from NCWV nominated for service academies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people from north-central West Virginia have been nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Rep. David McKinley. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment, McKinley said. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble is planning to hold a fall concert. The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for...
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
Liberty High School Volleyball Player makes comeback after carbon monoxide poisoning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around this time last year, Gabby Floyd was lucky to be alive. The local volleyball player was rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak poisoned her and her family. Now she’s back on the court and helping lead her school’s team to an impressive...
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
Tucker County football continues undefeated season
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is teasing a big new addition to the mall in addition to several store relocations. The management of Meadowbrook Mall says a “major new business” is tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2023, according to a release from the mall. Officials...
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
Weston begins search for new police chief
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Weston is in the process of seeking a new police chief. Josh Thomas has been Weston’s police chief since 2016 and had 20 plus years’ experience as an officer. Now, Deputy Chief Mike Posey is acting in his place after Thomas...
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a family member at a Morgantown Walmart. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing at a Walmart in Morgantown Monday evening around 7:45, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers...
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators...
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
WVU Medicine Health Report: Flu Season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Michael Stevens talks about flu season and how to avoid getting sick. Watch the video above to learn more.
