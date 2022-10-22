Read full article on original website
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star guard sets date, SU ‘very much alive’ – analyst
Syracuse basketball 2023 four-star priority target Mike Williams from Maryland recently wrapped up his campus visits, and the fast-rising guard seems to be nearing a decision. According to a tweet from recruiting analyst/scout Colby Giacubeno, the 6-foot-4 Williams plans to make his commitment announcement on November 6. Not too long...
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz like Jonny Flynn, ‘but he’s much bigger’
When 2022 four-star prospect Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I read a ton of commentary from national recruiting analysts and scouts that spoke to Mintz likely making an immediate impact for the Orange in his freshman campaign. If recent thoughts provided by ‘Cuse head...
ACC football power rankings: Clemson holds firm at No. 1 after Syracuse comeback win
Clemson came back from 11 points down in the third quarter to beat Syracuse 27-21, and did so by Dabo Swinney benching D.J. Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik. While Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei is the quarterback after the game, it was undoubtedly a move that sparked the team. Clemson moved to 8-0 and controls its destiny in the ACC Atlantic Division, holding firm at No. 1 in this week's ACC Power Rankings.
Priority local OL talks latest Clemson visit, where Tigers stand
Clemson played host to this priority local offensive line target last Saturday for the second time in the past two home games. Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks returned (...)
Second Half Run Propels Syracuse Basketball to Exhibition Victory
Syracuse trailed Indiana (PA) by as many as seven, but rallied in the second half to win its exhibition opener 86-68. The Orange has a week off before its final exhibition game on November 1st against Southern New Hampshire. It was a back and forth first half capped by a half court swish to ...
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
Trash Talk From Syracuse Had Tigers Extra Motivated
There was no shortage of trash talk from the Syracuse side last week, providing bulletin board material to an already highly motivated Clemson team.
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
Pitt Gets Late Afternoon Kickoff for Syracuse Game
The Pitt Panthers' next home game will kick off in the mid-afternoon window on ACC Network.
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday before Notre Dame - Syracuse
Notre Dame will take on Syracuse this weekend. It’s a huge test for the Fighting Irish. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to the media on Monday for 30 minutes. Here is everything he had to say. On the win over UNLV on Saturday and upcoming game with Syracuse. "It's...
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Orange name captains for 2022-23 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season. The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for...
The latest ‘Syracuse as Canvas’ mural to be unveiled in downtown Syracuse this week
The second of eight murals planned for urban Syracuse by Tomorrow’s Neighborhoods Today will be unveiled with a free happy hour reception on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. Muralist Cecily Thomas will be on hand to talk about her...
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
15-year-old shot in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot Tuesday in the city’s Strathmore neighborhood, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the midsection and arm around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Grant Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was taken to Upstate University...
