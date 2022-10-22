ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

ACC football power rankings: Clemson holds firm at No. 1 after Syracuse comeback win

Clemson came back from 11 points down in the third quarter to beat Syracuse 27-21, and did so by Dabo Swinney benching D.J. Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik. While Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei is the quarterback after the game, it was undoubtedly a move that sparked the team. Clemson moved to 8-0 and controls its destiny in the ACC Atlantic Division, holding firm at No. 1 in this week's ACC Power Rankings.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
CLEMSON, SC
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus

ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Orange name captains for 2022-23 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season. The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
SYRACUSE, NY
