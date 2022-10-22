ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County midterm early voting update

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out. Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: City updates policy, and more

City employee Allen Groat, pictured here in a black hoodie and baseball cap behind the person wearing a U.S.A. shirt, participated in the January 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice video. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville. The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25. Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources. “It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Living Free Together holding first Ruck the Ridge event

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit that supports military and veteran families is hosting its first ever RuckFest to honor service and sacrifice. Living Free Together is hosting the ruck hike, which is based on a common training event, usually done in the army, where soldiers load up a heavy backpack and hike.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

AHS students click their seatbelts for chicken

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are getting rewarded for one safe driving practice. Clickin’ for Chicken is a partnership between State Farm and Chick-fil-A. They are rewarding the high school student drivers who click their seatbelts. Before the events started, crash rates around the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices are going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details. The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Spanberger responds to Vega denying her comments about rape and pregnancy

ORANGE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger responding to comments made by her GOP challenger Yesli Vega who talked to CBS19 News exclusively Thursday night. Vega denies she's ever questioned if rape leads to pregnancy. CBS19 reported the story Thursday night and has since gotten comments from...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Greene County. The Imagination Library is a free book program for children up to the age of 5. Seventeen of the 29 counties in the central Virginia region have a program for kids to receive books every month in the mail.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Tiger Fuel, Dominion Energy talk winter energy costs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, especially if you’re counting on a kerosene space heater to help. Central Virginia’s Tiger Fuel says it has seen a 30% increase in the cost of heating oil. “It’s not...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

