cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County midterm early voting update
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out. Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: City updates policy, and more
City employee Allen Groat, pictured here in a black hoodie and baseball cap behind the person wearing a U.S.A. shirt, participated in the January 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice video. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been...
NBC 29 News
DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville. The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25. Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources. “It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: City Council appoints Ande Banks city manager after national search
Harrisonburg City Council has appointed Ande Banks to the position of city manager, a move that became official on Tuesday evening. Banks was named following a nationwide search that ended up going with a candidate that is very familiar with city government. Banks had served as interim city manager since...
NBC 29 News
Living Free Together holding first Ruck the Ridge event
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit that supports military and veteran families is hosting its first ever RuckFest to honor service and sacrifice. Living Free Together is hosting the ruck hike, which is based on a common training event, usually done in the army, where soldiers load up a heavy backpack and hike.
NBC 29 News
UVA helps VA Dept. of Health and CDC to research infectious disease threats
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia hope learning about the spread of multiple infectious diseases will help the CDC and the public if another pandemic occurs. “The CDC had seen from the pandemic that there were some gaps in our ability to surveil emerging infectious diseases,’...
NBC 29 News
AHS students click their seatbelts for chicken
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are getting rewarded for one safe driving practice. Clickin’ for Chicken is a partnership between State Farm and Chick-fil-A. They are rewarding the high school student drivers who click their seatbelts. Before the events started, crash rates around the...
Hanover County School Board hit with lawsuit regarding transgender bathroom policy
“Hanover’s policy also puts transgender students at risk of harassment, public disclosure of their transgender identity, and social stigma by treating transgender children as security threats and predators," the lawsuit states.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections
The Waynesboro Education Association on Monday announced its endorsements in the upcoming city elections – backing Kathe Maneval in the Ward D School Board race and Sam Hostetter in the Ward D City Council race. The WEA did not offer an endorsement in the Ward C City Council race...
NBC 29 News
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details. The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with...
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
cbs19news
Spanberger responds to Vega denying her comments about rape and pregnancy
ORANGE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger responding to comments made by her GOP challenger Yesli Vega who talked to CBS19 News exclusively Thursday night. Vega denies she's ever questioned if rape leads to pregnancy. CBS19 reported the story Thursday night and has since gotten comments from...
Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina
The Cavaliers get another early home kickoff for the South's Oldest Rivalry against the Tar Heels
NBC 29 News
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Greene County. The Imagination Library is a free book program for children up to the age of 5. Seventeen of the 29 counties in the central Virginia region have a program for kids to receive books every month in the mail.
NBC 29 News
Tiger Fuel, Dominion Energy talk winter energy costs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, especially if you’re counting on a kerosene space heater to help. Central Virginia’s Tiger Fuel says it has seen a 30% increase in the cost of heating oil. “It’s not...
WHSV
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
