ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to make debut for Browns Sunday

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNuFW_0ijB44r300
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jones had been dealing with a shoulder injury, which had him on injured reserve since the start of the season. On Saturday, the Browns activated the 27-year-old, a day after Jones told reporters, "I'm ready to go."

Browns' linebackers coach Jason Tarver said Jones would play the mike and will linebacker positions.

"I can't wait to see what he does," Tarver said. "He's had a very good week of practice."

Jones started 16 games for the Falcons in 2021, recording 137 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Jones played 85 career games in Atlanta, registering 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter

No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Browns players, coach Kevin Stefanski downplay yelling in locker room after loss to Ravens: 'That's normal football'

Regardless of whether or not it was self-inflicted, the Browns were definitely at a disadvantage heading into this season. By pursuing and eventually landing Deshaun Watson, the front office was conceding they would be playing without a starting quarterback for a then-undetermined amount of time. It turned out that was 11 games, and Jacoby Brissett has been the helm this year in his stead.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Matt Olson Trade After One Season

After the season Matt Olson had in 2021, and with the Oakland A's running out of time on their controllable core players, the front office deemed it time to stage their latest sell-off before the 2022 season. We're only a year into seeing how this trade will turn out, but let's take stock of how the trade is looking so far.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy