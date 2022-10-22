Former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to make debut for Browns Sunday

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones (45) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jones had been dealing with a shoulder injury, which had him on injured reserve since the start of the season. On Saturday, the Browns activated the 27-year-old, a day after Jones told reporters, "I'm ready to go."

Browns' linebackers coach Jason Tarver said Jones would play the mike and will linebacker positions.

"I can't wait to see what he does," Tarver said. "He's had a very good week of practice."

Jones started 16 games for the Falcons in 2021, recording 137 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Jones played 85 career games in Atlanta, registering 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles.