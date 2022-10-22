Heartbroken NYC dog owner calls out Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD to find pup’s killer

The heartbroken Park Slope woman whose dog was killed by a madman in Prospect Park has a desperate plea for Mayor Eric Adams to catch the creep.

“You claim that the buck stops at you when it comes to the NYPD,” Jessica Chrustic said Saturday. “I am shocked and disheartened that, months after I was assaulted and my dog was killed in Prospect Park, there continues to be no real resolution or justice in this matter. Indeed, it’s fair to say that I have been victimized twice; once by my assailant, and again by the NYPD’s negligence.”

Chrustic said she was traumatized again Friday when she went out by herself to try to find the assailant after someone alerted her to a sighting in the park.

‘I’m kept awake at night by the thought that my assailant will continue to put others more vulnerable than myself at risk — a senior citizen walking in the park, another pet, a child. Does someone need to get killed before the NYPD is able to do their job?” she asked, addressing the mayor.

Chrustic went looking for the assailant herself Friday. Handout

Chrustic said it took the NYPD 40 minutes to arrive Friday after she told them the vagrant had been spotted. The man sprayed her with a bottle of urine on Aug. 3 and hit her and her dog, Moose, with a stick. The golden retriever mix died days later.

“When I left the house, two people had already called 911. I was thinking I would get to the park and they would be there any second,” she said. She didn’t think she’d end up trailing the man through the park.

The Brooklyn burial spot for Chrustic’s golden retriever mix, Moose.

When Chrustic located the vagrant, he came at her with what she thought was mace and then a stick. She ran for her life.

“I don’t even know what else to say anymore. I don’t know what else to do,” she said. “I have done basically everything I can to make [NYPD’s] job as easy as possible. I can’t do their job for them.”

The attack roiled Park Slope, which saw a Guardian Angels-style patrol group forming and just as quickly disbanding. Other sightings of the vagrant also did not result in an arrest.

The NYPD said it canvassed the area Friday, but did not find the suspect and that the investigation was ongoing.