Backup QB Jake Garcia has rough outing with five turnovers in 45-21 home loss to Duke

Quarterback Jake Garcia was called off the bench Saturday afternoon to try to spark a Miami Hurricanes’ comeback for the second time this season. The circumstances were different. The result was the same.

He made a few exciting plays, briefly thrilled the Hard Rock Stadium crowd, but in the end, he and his teammates suffered another embarrassing home loss.

Garcia came in late in the first half for injured Tyler Van Dyke, threw two touchdowns but also had three interceptions and lost two fumbles in a 45-21 loss to Duke. He was 13-of-21 passing for 198 yards.

The extent of Van Dyke’s injury was unknown after the game, but if he can’t play on the road at Virginia next Saturday, Garcia would likely make his long-awaited first start.

“He had some good moments, and others that weren’t so good,” UM coach Mario Cristobal said of Garcia’s performance.

Van Dyke left the game with an apparent injury to his throwing arm after he was sacked with nine minutes left in the first half and the Hurricanes trailing 17-7. Garcia completed three passes in a row to begin the final drive of the half and put UM in scoring position, but then threw an interception deep in Duke territory with 13 seconds left before halftime.

A chorus of boos sent the dejected Hurricanes into the locker room.

Garcia got the second half started with a 45-second bang of a drive, connecting with receiver Colbie Young on a 71-yard touchdown pass to close Duke’s lead to 17-14. Duke fumbled on the first play of the next drive, and it was recovered by Miami’s DJ Ivey.

Facing third-and-5 at the Duke 34-yard-line, Garcia hit Will Mallory for a go-ahead touchdown and UM briefly held a 21-17 lead. But four fourth-quarter Garcia turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — proved costly.

“Jake came in and made some great plays,” Mallory said. “This isn’t on any one person. It’s on everyone. I thought Jake did really nice things, and we need to build on that.”

Mallory said after his touchdown he felt Miami would win the game.

“The energy and momentum was on our side,” Mallory said. “We thought there was no chance we would lose that game. I’m not sure what happened after that.”

Heading into Saturday’s game, Garcia had played in three games and completed 19-of-28 passes for 272 yards.

He replaced a struggling Van Dyke in the Sept. 24 home game against Middle Tennessee State with the Canes trailing 31-10. The second-year redshirt freshman got an ovation from the crowd as he entered that game, led a touchdown drive on his first series, hit deep passes and made a spectacular 39-yard throw to Key’Shawn Smith. But it wasn’t enough and UM lost 45-31.

“We’ve seen exactly what [Garcia] can do, how a talented player he is and we’ll build around that,” Mallory said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I know. He’s a grinder. He’ll be ready to roll on Sunday morning.”

Young credited Garcia for energizing the team early in the second half and said he has full confidence in him if he is the starter next weekend.

“Jake’s probably going to be the first in the film session [Sunday],” Young said. “He’s the last one to keep his head down. He’s a battler. We’re going to stand behind him.”