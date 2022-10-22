Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
nevadabusiness.com
Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer
Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare...and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks. “Every time I go through there, I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street. Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their neighbors...
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
nnbw.com
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
sparkstrib.com
Laxalt dances on slain teen’s grave
Her touch was as soft as a bed of goose down. Her pony did stumble and she did fall. Welcome to my nightmare. Again. Not many years ago, this town was in shock after suffering a real-life Darcy Farrow harrow, a death still haunting us today. On January 20, 2008,...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
Sierra Sun
Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
nomadlawyer.org
Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A legacy line-up
Cheryl Goodwin submitted this photo and note: “The Navy Legacy Flight lines up for a smoke-filled takeoff at the 2022 Reno Air Races.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture...
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
