News 12
2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar
Two brothers have been charged stemming from a street fight in Yonkers Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of Yonkers Avenue at Ridgewood Street around 6:25 p.m. and say they saw the men assaulting another man. Authorities say they determined several men were at a bar when a dispute...
'I'll shoot you': Duo flees in white SUV after ambush robbery on Bronx street
Police on Wednesday released photos of two suspects they are looking to identify in an ambush robbery that occurred in the Bronx last month.
Police: Multiple people arrested, at least 1 injured outside Yonkers bar
They say the fight broke out on Kimball Avenue.
News 12
Police: Woman stabs man in neck after fight breaks out on Manhattan train
Police say a man was stabbed in the neck at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall Station in Manhattan Wednesday. According to the NYPD, two women were fighting on a train and a man tried to break up the skirmish. One of the women pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck and the shoulder.
Authorities release bodycam video of officer shooting dog in Keyport
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released police officer body camera video showing the moments when an officer shot a pit bull that was loose in a neighborhood.
Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD
Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
News 12
Sources: Patient who was discharged from hospital stole vehicles, crashed shot by police
A large police presence is in Holmdel, where Route 35 is closed in both directions at Centerville and Union Avenue. Sources say a former patient who was discharged from a hospital was shot by police after stealing and crashing two vehicles. Sources tell News 12 that the incident began several...
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
talkofthesound.com
Bronx Man Arrested Fleeing in Taxi Following Stabbing in Downtown New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 25, 2022) — A restaurant worker was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the neck on Monday evening. Avery L. Bady, 49, of the Bronx, NY. Criminal Possession of a Weapon – 4th, an A Misdemeanor. Police narrative:. On Monday October 24th, 2022, at...
Bronx subway attack suspect says victim ‘said something to me inappropriate first,’ court documents show
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The man accused of punching a subway rider in the head and knocking him onto the tracks claimed he was defending himself, court papers show. Deshaun Smith, 21, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, and harassment during his arraignment Monday night. He allegedly attacked a man in […]
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
Competency hearing reveals new information about motive and mindset of alleged Dutchess County killer
A competency hearing reveals new information about the motive and mindset of an alleged Dutchess County killer.
17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Monday afternoon. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and 17th Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Police said the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police...
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
Brain-dead Brooklyn mom, 29, dies 6 days after shot in fight with angry ex-tenant
A 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who was left brain-dead after she was shot during a fight with an enraged ex-tenant has died, police said Tuesday.
NYPD: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Washington Heights; shooter on the loose
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in a parked car in Washington Heights, police say.
Police: 70-year-old woman shot in Bed-Stuy after argument between 2 men
The NYPD is searching for suspects wanted for the shooting of a 70-year-old woman in in Bed-Stuy.
Man Stabbed In Neck At New Rochelle Restaurant: Police
A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at a restaurant in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to the 300 block of North Avenue, authorities said. When they arrived, police found an employee of the restaurant with a...
News 12
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The Newburgh school district says a teacher was attacked by a student who was allegedly high on marijuana earlier Tuesday. The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents. They say the student began displaying incoherent...
