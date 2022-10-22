ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar

Two brothers have been charged stemming from a street fight in Yonkers Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of Yonkers Avenue at Ridgewood Street around 6:25 p.m. and say they saw the men assaulting another man. Authorities say they determined several men were at a bar when a dispute...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Paterson Times

17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting

A teenager was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Monday afternoon. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and 17th Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Police said the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police...
PATERSON, NJ
BronxVoice

Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx

BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana

The Newburgh school district says a teacher was attacked by a student who was allegedly high on marijuana earlier Tuesday. The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents. They say the student began displaying incoherent...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy