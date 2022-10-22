ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Eyewitness News

15-year-old, 16-year-old injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said it happened on Enfield Street. Officers responded to the area around 6:12 p.m. The teen has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, authorities said. A...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Brooklyn man is dead after a crash on I-395 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon. State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 41. The driver went into the dirt median and rolled several times, police said. Authorities identified...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Questions remain after Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Donations continue to pour in for families of fallen Bristol officers

Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. Firefighters were called to a house fire in Waterbury overnight. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. Firefighters were called to a house fire in Waterbury overnight. Stonington school board OKs pride flags in classrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. After...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
MERIDEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment

MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Raising Cane’s fixing to open a CT location

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A popular southern fast food chicken restaurant is looking to open a location in Connecticut. The Town of Enfield confirmed to Channel 3 that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking to open a drive-thru restaurant on Elm Street. The location is near the Target store...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
FARMINGTON, CT

