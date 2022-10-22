Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Brooklyn man is dead after a crash on I-395 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon. State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 41. The driver went into the dirt median and rolled several times, police said. Authorities identified...
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
Eyewitness News
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food
A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
Eyewitness News
Questions remain after Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
Eyewitness News
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Eyewitness News
Donations continue to pour in for families of fallen Bristol officers
Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. Firefighters were called to a house fire in Waterbury overnight. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have...
Eyewitness News
2 teens arrested in Southington as part of stolen vehicle, shots fired incident
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired investigation in Southington. Police identified the suspects as being 14 and 16 years old. On Oct. 23, around 1:15 p.m., Southington officers said they were sent to the Garden Path Florist on Shuttle...
Eyewitness News
No one hurt in Hartford crash involving motorcycle, state police cruiser
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - No injuries were reported when a motorcyclist collided with an empty state police cruiser in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said it happened on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of exit 48. They said no one was in the cruiser when it was hit.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. Firefighters were called to a house fire in Waterbury overnight. Stonington school board OKs pride flags in classrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. After...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Eyewitness News
Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
milfordmirror.com
Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment
MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Eyewitness News
Raising Cane’s fixing to open a CT location
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A popular southern fast food chicken restaurant is looking to open a location in Connecticut. The Town of Enfield confirmed to Channel 3 that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking to open a drive-thru restaurant on Elm Street. The location is near the Target store...
Eyewitness News
Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
