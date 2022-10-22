Read full article on original website
Wisconsin football offers four visitors over the weekend
The Wisconsin Badgers offered Crews Law, Weston Port, Rob Booker, and Cooper Catalano during their visits to Madison for the Purdue game.
WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff awarded sophomore walk-on Isaac Lindsey with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
wortfm.org
Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”
Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
Jim Leonhard has earned the Wisconsin head coaching job, but can he rebuild the offense?
Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss Jim Leonhard's time as Wisconsin's Interim Head Coach, if he's done enough to earn the job, and can he get the Badgers offense on the right track again?
Beware skewed numbers on school funding
The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.” Last week it came out with a new report, “Mandate for Madison: Policy Recommendations for a More […] The post Beware skewed numbers on school funding appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
nbc15.com
Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Neighbors give new insight into what happened Friday In the story of a duplex explosion in Oregon. Members of the Oregon community slowly pass by the remnants of a duplex at 836 Oregon Parks Avenue. Next door, Patrick Meehan says he found out about the explosion through text messages while at work.
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
WBAY Green Bay
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein...
wisconsinexaminer.com
False active shooter reports made at schools across Wisconsin Thursday
Schools across Wisconsin were the subject of false reports of active shooters on Thursday. The practice, commonly referred to as “swatting,” involves prank calls intended to bring a heavily armed police response to a location and has happened to schools across the country in recent weeks. On Thursday,...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
Daily Cardinal
Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
