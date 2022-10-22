ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”

Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Beware skewed numbers on school funding

The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”  Last week it came out with a new report, “Mandate for Madison: Policy Recommendations for a More […] The post Beware skewed numbers on school funding  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Neighbors give new insight into what happened Friday In the story of a duplex explosion in Oregon. Members of the Oregon community slowly pass by the remnants of a duplex at 836 Oregon Parks Avenue. Next door, Patrick Meehan says he found out about the explosion through text messages while at work.
OREGON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
MADISON, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

False active shooter reports made at schools across Wisconsin Thursday

Schools across Wisconsin were the subject of false reports of active shooters on Thursday. The practice, commonly referred to as “swatting,” involves prank calls intended to bring a heavily armed police response to a location and has happened to schools across the country in recent weeks. On Thursday,...
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy