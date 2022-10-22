Read full article on original website
Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, the nightmare is on Holcomb Street or at a house on Starbuck Avenue. Their lawns have been turned into graveyards and skeleton hangout scenes. The artists of the display on Holcomb Street say they’ve been hunting for decorations since July. “We just...
Remembering Dan Taylor, former Lowville Food Pantry CEO
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dan Taylor, the CEO and executive director of the Lowville Food Pantry, died last week at the age of 64. His colleagues say his devotion to the community was unparalleled and he had a unique knack for remaining positive even through rough patches. “Dan always...
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Under the lights in Philadelphia, a group of students from Indian River and Gouverneur come together for practice. They are the only field band north of Central Square. Among them is Brooklyn Goring, a talented saxophone player. “It has, like, a bunch of different sounds...
Doris M. Olin, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Olin age 80, of Watertown, NY, passed October 24, 2022 at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, NY. Calling hours will be Saturday October 29, 2022 1-3 pm and 6-8pm at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service...
Elaine A. Wiley, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine A. Wiley, 94, passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at her home in Watertown surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born in the Town of Diana April 2, 1928, daughter of Harvey and Flora (Ralph) Hooper. She was a 1947 graduate of Harrisville High School and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.
Mayor Michaels Announces Purchase Of Former Tops Market By River View Pediatrics Practice
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local...
Carol L. Zikos, 64, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Zikos, age 64, of Richville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. There are no services at this time for Carol. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Carol was...
JCC fall open house next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house coming up for people who are thinking about attending Jefferson Community College. JCC education coordinator Logan Labiendo was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. You can watch her interview in the video above. The open house starts...
Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. He was born on December 10, 1950, at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Virginia, son of the late Richard L. and Lillian I. (Kendrick) Goodenough. Ross graduated from West High School in Rochester.
Racing pigs please fans at Old McDonald’s Farm
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - At Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor there are four speedy swine about to wrap up their racing season. There’s Pig Newton, Elvis Pigsley, Albert Einswine, and Snoop Piggy Pig. And every weekend they prove that pigs can fly. “We’ve been doing...
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city DPW crews will pave a section of Cedar Street Wednesday. The street will be closed from West Prospect Street to Sand Street starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day. Drivers are advised to avoid...
Watertown officials look into the costs of running a golf course
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What will it take to run a golf course? It’s the latest discussion among some Watertown officials as city council looks primed to purchase the Thompson Park course. From the Watertown ice arena to the fairgrounds playing fields, city crews keep facilities in shape....
No jacket required
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another beauty of a day. Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and will end up in the mid-70s. And we’ll have mostly sunny skies, at least to start. There’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, but it’s more likely in...
Jefferson County SPCA: Rats named Bingo & Homer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are more than just cats and dogs at the Jefferson County SPCA. Board member Kim Couch brought a pair of rats to the 7 News studio. She says there’s little difference between having rats as pets or hamsters and guinea pigs. Homer and...
Warm on Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Southerly winds will keep the North Country warm the next few days. Expect some clouds overnight with lows in the 50′s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the 70′s. Showers are likely Wednesday afternoon.
Bert James Demmon, 73, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Bert James Demmon, age 73, of Fine, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing. As per his wishes there will be no services or obituary. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Harold J. Gardner, 92, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold J. Gardner, 92, of the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away October 21, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where he had been a resident since September 19, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1930 in Rochester, NY, son of Frank and...
Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again. The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1. Some new requirements include 16 hours...
